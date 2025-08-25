Fidelity Bank to convene strategic panel on export financing at FNITCC Atlanta 2025

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding Nigeria’s footprint in global trade, Fidelity Bank Plc said it will host a high-level panel session at the upcoming Fidelity Nigeria International Trade and Creative Connect (FNITCC) in Atlanta, Georgia, United State of America (USA).

Themed “Financing For Scale – Unlocking Capital For Global Export Competitiveness,” the session will take place on Friday, 19 September 2025, and will feature top executives and thought leaders from across Nigeria’s financial and entrepreneurial landscape including: Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Board of Directors – Fidelity Bank Plc and a veteran investment banker; Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Group MD/CEO – Sunbeth Global Concept Nigeria Limited, a leading voice in agribusiness exports.

Others are Efe Ukala, Founder – ImpactHer and a champion for women-led enterprises who has empowered thousands of African female entrepreneurs through access to capital and global market linkages; and Abba Bello, Managing Director, Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Nigeria’s foremost export credit agency, providing critical financing and risk mitigation tools for exporters.

Divisional Head, Agric. and Exports, Fidelity Bank Plc, Isaiah Ndukwe, said “Unlocking the right kind of funding is like planting seeds for growth—without access to finance, even the most outstanding businesses and creative brands will struggle to scale, compete, and sustain themselves in global markets.

FNITCC serves as a bridge to close this gap. The inaugural edition in London in 2022 hosted over 100 Nigerian exhibitors and 90+ speakers, attracting more than 1,000 daily visitors and culminating in deals worth approximately US$200 million.

The 2023 edition in Houston raised the bar with over 160 participating businesses and closed deals, including a US$40 million pre-export finance agreement for cocoa, in partnership with AFREXIM Bank and local exporter JohnVents Industries.

The panel will address the urgent need for accessible and scalable financing solutions to boost Nigeria’s global trade competitiveness, and will explore topics such as: Financing models for SMEs and exporters, Role of DFIs and commercial banks, De-risking strategies for export ventures, and Diaspora investment opportunities.

“These events underscore that targeted market access, paired with financing support, can launch Nigerian brands onto the global stage—delivering jobs, income, and international recognition,” Ndukwe added.

Hosted in partnership with AFRICON—the premier gathering for global African changemakers, tastemakers, and innovators—FNITCC Atlanta will take place from 18 to 20 September 2025 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel, Centennial Park, Georgia, USA.

The event is projected to attract over 3,000 participants and facilitate more than US$400 million in trade, investment, and partnership deals.

According to the bank, interested businesses and participants are encouraged to register for the conference at www.fidelitybank.ng/fnitcc.

