FCTA demolishes over 1,000 shacks in Karsana-Bunkoro corridor

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has embarked on a massive demolition exercise in the Karsana-Bunkoro corridor, clearing over a thousand shacks and temporary structures in a bid to restore order and enhance security in the nation’s capital.

The Director of Development Control, Town Planner Mukhtar Usman Galadima, who described the clearance as both necessary and overdue, said more than a thousand shacks and temporary structures were demolished along a two-kilometer corridor.

Galadima emphasized that the demolition is part of a citywide sanitation effort to enhance security, with officials citing the need to remove hideouts for criminal elements.

“This exercise is part of the citywide sanitation to enhance security,” Galadima told reporters at the site, pointing across a stretch of land flanked by new estates. “So far we have cleared more than a thousand shacks along a two-kilometre corridor.

These are mostly temporary structures, harbouring squatters and people of questionable character.”

He stated that the demolition affected areas with informal settlements, sparing indigenous communities and their mud-walled compounds.

“We try as much as possible not to interfere with indigenous communities,” Galadima explained, noting that the Department of Resettlement and Compensation has been asked to provide clearer guidance to avoid displacing original settlers.

The Director reiterated that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to continue the demolition of shanties, despite protests and criticism, citing the need to maintain order and cleanliness in the FCT.

Peter Olumuji, Secretary of the FCT Command and Control Centre, who coordinated the security personnel deployed to the site hinted that the government highlights the link between development control and security, emphasizing that shanties provide hideouts for kidnappers, carjackers, and other criminals.

“These shanties provide hideouts for criminal elements. Many of the incidents reported by residents of these estates emanate from this axis.

What we are doing here will allow people to sleep with their two eyes closed.”

Although no arrests were made and no weapons recovered, Olumuji linked the clearance to wider security operations in Abuja, including the clampdown on vehicles with fake tinted-glass permits, often implicated in so-called “one chance” robberies.

“Anybody who can fake a permit also has the capacity to commit a crime,”.

Critics, however, argue that the demolitions will displace vulnerable communities and increase the city’s housing challenges.

In response,the administration says its “Operation Street Sweep “aims to restore the FCT’s original master plan and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

The demolition is part of an ongoing effort to enhance security and development in Abuja, with the administration committed to pursuing its objectives despite opposition.

