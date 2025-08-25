Faith and Ethics in the Corporate World

By Sola Adebawo

In an increasingly competitive and complex corporate world, a professional of faith faces a unique and often challenging task: to reconcile the pursuit of personal and professional interests with the ethical principles of their beliefs. While the business environment frequently operates on a foundation of profitability, efficiency, and market dominance, spiritual ethics call for a life rooted in integrity, humility, and service to others. This tension is at the heart of the modern professional’s experience in the workplace, requiring a deliberate and conscious effort to traverse the landscape of corporate life in a way that honours both professional duty and spiritual commitment. As the Apostle Paul wrote, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters” (Colossians 3:23).

The pursuit of personal interest is not inherently in conflict with faith values. Sacred texts and spiritual traditions across the globe affirm the importance of diligence and productivity, and provide countless examples of individuals who used their talents and positions to achieve success. However, faith redefines the motivation for this success. It shifts the focus from purely self-serving ambition to a higher purpose, viewing one’s career as a platform for stewardship and a means to contribute to a greater good. For many, this means using their skills and influence not only for personal gain but also to create value for their communities, to treat employees and colleagues with fairness and respect, and to conduct business with unwavering honesty. This ethical framework challenges the notion that the end justifies the means and places a premium on how success is achieved. This idea resonates with the thoughts of Stephen M.R. Covey, author of The Speed of Trust, who wrote, “Integrity is the foundation of trust. It is the honesty, courage, and character to do the right thing, even when no one is looking.”

One of the most significant ethical dilemmas faced by people of faith is the matter of honesty and truthfulness. In a world where “spin,” half-truths, and selective information are commonplace, a person of faith’s commitment to truth is a powerful differentiator. This applies to everything from financial reporting and sales pitches to internal communication and client relations. The temptation to embellish facts or conceal inconvenient truths to close a deal or secure a promotion can be immense. Yet, the biblical mandate is clear: believers are called to be people of their word, living with integrity that reflects their character, as Proverbs 11:3 states, “The integrity of the upright guides them.” This commitment to honesty not only builds personal credibility but also serves as a testimony to their beliefs, creating a foundation of trust that is a rare and valuable commodity in the corporate sphere.

Furthermore, the concept of social justice and stewardship plays a crucial role in the corporate ethics of a person of faith. This goes beyond personal conduct and extends to the policies and practices of the organizations in which they work. For a person of faith, the welfare of employees, the impact on the environment, and the treatment of vendors are not peripheral concerns; they are central to their ethical calling. They are challenged to advocate for fair wages, safe working conditions, and equitable opportunities, even when these actions may not align with short-term financial goals. This is an application of the principle of loving one’s neighbour as oneself, extending beyond personal relationships to include the broader community impacted by corporate actions. This stance can sometimes lead to direct conflict with corporate norms, but it is a vital expression of a faith that values people over profit. The late author and activist bell hooks, in her work All About Love, emphasized the importance of a spiritual foundation for ethical action: “The moment we choose to love we begin to move against domination, against oppression. The moment we choose to love we begin to act in ways that liberate ourselves and others.” This perspective underscores the responsibility to actively engage with and improve the world around us.

Finally, operating within the corporate world requires people of faith to understand the difference between compromise and a principled stand. While a spirit of collaboration and flexibility is essential for professional success, there are moments when a line must be drawn. A person of faith’s ethical compass should guide them to resist engaging in activities that are fundamentally dishonest or harmful, regardless of the potential professional consequences. This courage to stand firm on one’s values is a powerful form of witness and a testament to a faith that is not merely a private belief but a guiding force for all aspects of life. In this way, the professional of faith is not simply a businessperson who happens to have a faith; they are an ambassador of their beliefs, seeking to bring light and integrity into every boardroom, meeting, and transaction.

Sola Adebawo is an accomplished business leader and communications expert with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry. He currently serves as the General Manager of Government, Joint Venture, and External Relations at Heritage Energy. Adebawo is also an author, scholar, and ordained minister, known for his writings on socioeconomic issues, strategic communication and leadership.