Ebinyo Ogbowei George celebrates @ 70 with launch of two books

When tomorrow comes as it surely will, the entire communities, towns and villages in Bayelsa State and neighboring of Rivers State will converge in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa in hour of one of the illustrious sons of the state who deserve every respect and honour that will be bestowed on him.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the world will indeed converge in Yenagoa to commemorate a literary giant’s milestone: His Highness Gilbert Ebinyo Ogbowei George. The occasion will be his 70th birthday celebration. But it will not stop there for there will be many more things to be added to the birthday celebration.

This momentous occasion will also mark the public presentation of two of his latest remarkable books; “Songs for the bard” and “rhythms of reeking rivers,” in his honour.

The occasion will also mark the 2nd anniversary of his installation as His Highness George of Sambo Ama in the Town Brass Kingdom of Bayelsa State.

Distinguished guests, including His Excellency Peter Obi, Vice Chancellors, Registrars, Commissioners, Majesties, great writers, and Royal Highnesses, are expected to attend this grand celebration.

Highness Gilbert Ebinyo Ogbowei George, an established poet and two times Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Bayelsa State Chapter, is a retired lecturer and one time Head of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island