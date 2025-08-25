27.7 C
Latest news

Democracy has stabilised in Nigeria – NASS

by Peter Anayo0102

… inducts 785 newly recruited staff

 

IGNATIUS  OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

The National Assembly on Monday declared that Democracy has stabilised in Nigeria, a development that made it recruit 785 staff across grade levels 8 to 12 in December last year.

Clerk to the National Assembly ( CNA) , Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, made the declaration in his speech at the induction ceremony for the 785 newly recruited staff holding at A – Class event Centre in Abuja.

Ogunlana, who was represented by Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly ( DCNA), Engineer Bashir Yero, said the stability of Democracy in Nigeria without any threat of military intervention, made the National Assembly grow stronger and stronger as an Institution within the last 26 years.

” Our democracy has continued to stabilise, with no threat of military intervention and the National Assembly as an institution has grown stronger, become more professional, and more responsive to the needs of the Nigerian people”, he said.

He told the newly recruited staff that they joined the Service of the National Assembly at the most auspicious time, which requires deep commitment, productivity, and professionalism as legislative staff.

“You are joining the Service at a most auspicious time. It is important to note that working in the National Assembly is a calling that demands much more than academic qualifications or routine service.

“It requires a deep knowledge of legislative practice and procedures, high moral standards, and strong personal discipline.

To succeed as legislative staff, you must master the mission, vision, and functions of the National Assembly.

” Be conversant with your civic duties, rights, and privileges as public servants; acquire and constantly update your knowledge on laws, rules, and regulations that govern the National Assembly Service.

” Embrace technology and develop digital skills to keep pace with the modern demand of legislative work and above all, remain loyal, diligent, and committed to the Service of our country through this great institution, “he added.

He assured them that their welfare as Staff of the National Assembly remains the utmost priority of management under his leadership.

“Your salaries are paid promptly, the first 28 days allowance, which you are all entitled to has been settled. As you settle into your roles, remember that the National Assembly is the symbol of our democracy, and by serving here, you are directly contributing to the strengthening of governance and the consolidation of Nigeria’s democratic journey”, he stressed.

As part of an effort in repositioning the entire workforce of the National Assembly for better service delivery, the CNA last week Monday, assured the over 3000 legislative aides to the 469 federal lawmakers of protection of their jobs and better remuneration.

 

