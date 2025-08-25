Critical Stakeholders meeting on Aviation Sector held at Presidential Villa in Abuja

From left… Director KDN Airline, Sen. Mubarak Tijjani; Representative of the Chinese Government and General Manager of KDN Airlin TVe, Mr. Ma Menayeo; Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion and Executive Secretary of PreCEFI Secretariat, Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro; Chief Executive Officer, Airforce Institute of Aviation Technology, AVM Sani Rabe and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aziman Airline, Alh. Faisal Abdulmunaf, during the Critical Stakeholders meeting on Nigerian Aviation Sectors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the Weekend on 24/08/2025.

Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion and Executive Secretary of PreCEFI, Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro (4th-R ); Chief Executive Officer, Airforce Institute of Aviation Technology, AVM Sani Rabe(4th-L) and Stakeholders during the Critical Stakeholders meeting on Aviation Sector at the Presidential Villa over the Weekend in Abuja on Sunday (24/08/2025).

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2