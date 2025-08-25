23.2 C
Lagos
August 25, 2025
Trending now

Faith and Ethics in the Corporate World

Critical Stakeholders meeting on Aviation Sector held at Presidential Villa in Abuja

Transnational Crime: Nigeria Police Force repatriate wanted Chinese gang leader in landmark…

MPA commits to reforming Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery- Perm…

Remi Tinubu Leather Hub, a game-changer in Lagos investment- Obasa

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 25, 2025

Mining pit collapse: Ebonyi govt begins investigation, refutes negligence claims

IPMAN to enforce fuel pump integrity at filling stations

SEC stresses accountability, transparency to boost investor confidence

Another boat mishap in Garin-Faji, Sokoto, claims 6persons, 3 missing

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Critical Stakeholders meeting on Aviation Sector held at Presidential Villa in Abuja

by Peter Anayo096

From left… Director KDN Airline, Sen. Mubarak Tijjani; Representative of the Chinese Government and General Manager of KDN Airlin TVe, Mr. Ma Menayeo; Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion and Executive Secretary of PreCEFI Secretariat, Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro; Chief Executive Officer, Airforce Institute of Aviation Technology, AVM Sani Rabe and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aziman Airline, Alh. Faisal Abdulmunaf, during the Critical Stakeholders meeting on Nigerian Aviation Sectors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the Weekend on 24/08/2025.

Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion and Executive Secretary of PreCEFI, Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro (4th-R ); Chief Executive Officer, Airforce Institute of Aviation Technology, AVM Sani Rabe(4th-L) and Stakeholders during the Critical Stakeholders meeting on Aviation Sector at the Presidential Villa over the Weekend in Abuja on Sunday (24/08/2025).

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigerian Society of Engineers confers Prestigious Fellowship of Engineering on Engr. Bosede Oyekunle in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya @ 85th  Birthday Celebration in Lagos

Peter Anayo

House of Reps Committee , public hearing on Alternative Education at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO