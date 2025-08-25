Another boat mishap in Garin-Faji, Sokoto, claims 6persons, 3 missing

23.2 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

by Peter Anayo0117

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has confirmed another fatal boat mishap at Faji community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

NIWA Area Manager in Sokoto, Mr Bala Bello, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sokoto that six persons died, 19 survivors were rescued, while three people were still missing in the fresh mishap

Bello, who said the incident occurred on Aug. 22, attributed it to negligence,  canoe overloading and safety rules violations.

He explained that a team of Inspectors, comprising officials from NIWA, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Red Cross Society had visited the affected community.

Bello said the team confirmed the casualty figures while search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate the three missing persons.

The Area Manager reiterated that NIWA have been engaging riverine communities on safety measures, guidelines, use of life jackets and other considerations on water usage.

NAN recalled that Sokoto State Government confirmed the death of four passengers, 41 survivors and five missing persons in a boat mishap on Aug. 17,  at Kojiyo village in Goronyo local government area in the state.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred along the Sokoto Rima River when the boat conveying the passengers capsized.

 

