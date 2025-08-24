Soludo pays unscheduled visit to Golf Residency Estate, says govt committed to providing affordable housing

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, over the weekend conducted a scheduled inspection visit to Golf Residency Estate in Awka.

This initiative underscores his administration’s commitment to partner with the private sector to provide affordable and sustainable housing solutions for Anambra people.

The Golf Residency Estate is one of the newly constructed estates stretching through Amansea, Awa, Ndiukwuenu and Ufuma communities.

The area, which is fast developing, has been tagged the New Awka City with the goal of decongesting Awka City, which is already congested.

During his visit to the expansive estate, the Governor engaged key stakeholders, including developers, government officials and potential home owners on the vision of the state government.

According to him, his government is intent in ensuring a standard of living and green environment that would corroborate his dream of making Anambra a liveable homeland for people to live, relax and enjoy.

Soludo said, “I was at the sight to observe the ongoing developments and future projects as we work towards improving housing accessibility in the region.

“Ours is a dream with a deadline. We are not living any sector of the state behind. We are tackling the housing deficit and ensuring a good living standard is part of it.”

Earlier in his speech, the location Director, Rainbow Heritage Group, Developers of the Golf Residency Estate, Awka, Mr. Emeka Onwuocha, who received the governor, explained that the estate, which features a blend of modern architecture and green spaces, is envisioned as a model for future housing projects in the state.

“Upon completion, the Golf Residency Estate is expected to provide hundreds of housing units, ranging from affordable apartments to upscale villas, catering to diverse income brackets, and providing a broad spectrum of housing options.

“This is part of Governor Soludo’s strategy to ensure that no one is left behind in the quest for better living conditions.”