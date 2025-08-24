Smirnoff’s “Chilltopia” Tours Lagos, Abuja & Port Harcourt for International Youth Day Fest

Smirnoff Ice, a brand from the stable of Guinness Nigeria turned International Youth Day into a bold, nationwide celebration with Chilltopia, a high-energy, three-city festival that lit up Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. With the daring theme “Dare to Chill”, the tour brought together music, games, creativity, and premium hospitality to unite young Nigerians under the spirit of #TogetherWeChill.

From Surulere’s Eagle Club in Lagos to Abuja’s Exhibition Pavilion and Port Harcourt, each city became a vibrant arena of self-expression. Guests immersed themselves in Smirnoff Ice’s signature flavours, Double Black with Guarana, Pineapple, and the classic Ice Original, showcased in interactive spaces designed for unforgettable moments. Games like giant Jenga, pool, and an art board kept the energy flowing between electrifying DJs alongside live performances.

“International Youth Day is about recognising the creativity, unity, and energy of young people,” said Oluwanponmile Alabi, Category Lead, Ready to Serve. “With Chilltopia, we wanted to create a space where they could fully own their vibe, connect with each other, and make lasting memories. Each city brought its unique flavour, but the sense of togetherness was the same ,that’s the magic of #TogetherWeChill.”

Smirnoff Ice’s Chilltopia tour swept through each of the cities, transforming them into a vibrant playground of flavour, music, and boundless creativity in celebration of International Youth Day.

In Lagos, guests explored immersive corners dedicated to Smirnoff’s signature variants, played larger-than-life games, and danced to electric DJ sets from the electrifying sounds of DJs Chella, Mia, and Etee, while Twix Da Jims and Shoday brought the house down with high-energy live sets and live performances. Abuja’s edition raised the bar with a dazzling “experience tunnel,” buzzing game zones, and a dance floor that pulsed with relentless energy as DJs Steve, Spunky, Piizii, and SlimZace delivered a relentless flow of beats, amplified by Hypemen Sound and Links. The night’s climax came with Sound Boi BME’s explosive performance, sealing Abuja’s spot as a hub of unfiltered celebration.

Port Harcourt brought the tour to a high-energy close with face painting, tattoos, spirited dance battles, and a showcase of dynamic local talent while DJs Ralph, Softsnow, and Faithful kept the city’s pulse thumping. Crowd favourites Mr Barango, Hypeman Shooter, and Hypeman Kush whipped up the energy, and live acts Succido, Motombo, Ice Hood, and AI Ayee closed the tour with an exhilarating wave of local artistry.

By staging Chilltopia in these major cities, Smirnoff’s place as a leading force in Nigeria’s youth lifestyle scene shines through, with each event being a culturally resonant experience designed to inspire creativity, foster community, and celebrate individuality.