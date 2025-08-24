NNPP Crisis: Kwankwaso remains expelled, INEC interference in party affairs illegal-Dr. Gilbert Agbo, National Chairman.

Dr. Major Agbo is the factional NNPP new National Chairman, In this interview with Cyril Mbah in Abuja, Dr. Agbo highlighted the numerous challenges facing the party and why the crisis in the party

will remain irreconcilable. Dr. Agbo also insisted that Senator Kwankwaso remains expelled along with his Kwankwasiyya group and that he cannot represent the party at any coalition arrangement or negotiations with other political parties. Excerpts.

Can we start by discussing the status of the problems in the NNPP. We understand that there are two groups now contending for the leadership of the party. How true is this?

As far as we are concerned, there are no splinter groups in the party. What people are reading is just a mere projection from the media. What we have is that the party leadership for which I am the National Chairman is the authentic face of the party. The Kwankwasiyya Movement led by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, that are claiming to be NNPP are just deceiving themselves and members of the public who wish to believe them. These people are simply Kwankwasiyya Movement and not NNPP. The original and authentic NNPP is headed by Chief (Dr.) Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees with me as the national chairman.

Are you saying in effect sir that the suspension of Sen. Kwankwaso remains and still stands.

Sen. Kwankwaso was not only suspended but he was completely expelled from the NNPP. He is no longer a member of our party. The only person that is statutorily under suspension now is the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf.

What would you say to the claims by the group led by Sen. Kwankwaso that they are the ones recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that they are in possession of the certificate of registration of the party?

You can see that as it relates to the activities of INEC, recently they were called to question with developments regarding the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and some other parties that made changes in their leadership. INEC was supposed to reflect those changes on their website but up till last week, there are still controversies as to who the leaders of the affected parties were. The problem is that we have an organisation that does not appear to understand what it is doing exactly. The INEC overstepped it’s bounds by getting involved in party leadership issues. What is reflected in the Electoral Act and the Constitution is that INEC should go along with what the parties present to them and not for INEC to be dictating how the parties change their leadership or who the parties decide to put forward as their leaders. Their job is to sit and observe and not to interfere in the leadership structure of political parties. They have continued to abuse the provisions of the law in this direction and what really exposed INEC was when the ADC cried out to say that as a party, they sat down and effected a leadership structure change and informed INEC about the changes but for more than one week the changes were not reflected on INEC website. You are aware that on my emergence as the National Chairman of the party, we have two judgements against the Kwankwasiyya group that are yet to be challenged, appealed against or vacated. These are the Uzuakoli, Abia High court ruling which effectively removed the entire Kwankwasiyya Movement from the party, including by implication it’s leader and the governor of Kano State. The second was the recent judgement of the FCT High Court. They were the ones that took us to court and they were roundly defeated and that judgement also went further to confirm the Uzuakoli High Court decision that the Kwankwasiyya Movement can no longer identify itself with the NNPP. Even with that, it appears that some members of the Movement have penetrated the ranks of the INEC leadership and they have continued to do things which shows that INEC has been compromised. The Movement has a sitting governor and Kwankwaso himself who is always willing to compromise every institution to suit his wishes. We are still expecting that INEC will someday see reason to return to the path of righteousness as an umpire and do what is right. Like I said earlier, INEC does not determine the leadership of any political party. They can continue with what they are doing, but the NNPP leadership that is recognised by members both at home and abroad is the one that I lead.

Do you support the clamour by leaders of other political parties that the appointment of the INEC chairman should be removed from the president for better control and who should handle the appointment?

We have long advocated that the INEC Chairman should not be appointed by the president. It was not a journey that started today. I recall that when I was the publicity secretary of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), we made valid contributions to all the committees that tried to amend the constitution in the past. Our position has always been that there is no way we would have an INEC chairman that is appointed by the president without having interference. In other climes what happens is that the INEC chairman is appointed by a Body of Benchers. South Africa and other democratic countries are doing so. It is not a fresh call and we do hope that the committee now working on the constitution would look into this matter. However, each time an attempt is made to adjust or review the constitution, some elements who have vested interests and who do not want our systems to work, have always interfered and thwarted the effort. It is a clamour that if we want a fair electoral system, it has to be supported by all good democrats because if we continue as it is today, we would be endangering democracy and because our democracy is still evolving, any damage done to it now would have unimaginable consequences for the future in terms of the effects that will be generated by those actions.

What do think about the Coalition Movement that was formed to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) especially as it affects the plans of the group? Will it succeed like it happened when Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was in office?

Anything that will stabilise our polity, whatever will advance our democracy and whatever will guarantee effective leadership and whatever will ensure that our democracy survives it’s present travails are welcome. If the coalition is heading towards these objectives, it’s fine but our only concern is that the coalition appears to be a collection of characters who have been around the corner over time. What Nigerians want now are new faces and new ideas. So, we are worried about that. Although, we are not part of the coalition and we may not be part of it in the nearest future but if we want to join, we would place our conditions on the table for them to adopt and agree upon first.

Now that the constitution review committee is at work, what suggestions will your party give to them on areas of the document that should be amended?

The most critical part of it is that democracy deals with the grassroots. When the grassroots is alienated, then, it is no longer democracy. It becomes an elitist project. The ordinary people in the villages are the pivots around which democracy revolves. So, the first most important area that the committee should look into is to make sure that the local government system works properly in an independent manner away from the control of the state governors. The only way to do that is for the committee to insert the removal of local governments system and their freedom from the grip of governors into tge constitution. The conduct of local government elections should be handled by INEC the way the National Assembly and state Assembly elections are done. If the INEC will be overburdened by this process, then other bodies can be created. We have been clamouring for a long time for the unbundling of INEC because they have too much on their hands and this is why INEC is also doing things that are unbecoming of them like interfering in the internal affairs of political parties. So, we can create several other agencies out of INEC for political party management and another that will be responsible for the conduct of local government elections among others. Once, we do so, 90% of the problems our democracy is facing would have been solved. Secondly, some elements of federalism should be brought into our system because what we are practicing is not true federalism. Once the states are independent, they can generate their own revenue, spend it the way they want on the problems of their people and there should be some variations in laws like we have in the United States where state laws vary from state to state. When we have this type of system we would have conveniently navigated into true federalism. This will also make the country much easier to administer. For now, we have an entity that is too big and it is controlled by one person in Abuja. That is why we are having the various hiccups that have beset the country for a long time now but when we have a system where the states are independent and have control over their revenues and practice their democracy locally, it will make the centre weaker and our democracy would grow stronger. What we have now where the federating units are weak and the centre is stronger does not serve our purpose but when the centre is weaker and the federating units are stronger, things will start to move in the right directions. It will also take away desperation and the do or the die attitude in our elections especially for the presidential election. Another thing we need to look into is the creation of more states. The more the better as doing so will bring governance closer to the people. My fear is that each time the window for the amendment of the constitution is opened and people start talking about state creation, it has always been jettisoned but let us hope that this time around, the needful will be done and that more states will be created to serve the people’s interest and yearnings. Nigeria is large and can accommodate more states. In the United States, there are about 54 states. There is nothing wrong with having 40 or 45 states in Nigeria. The imbalance against the Southeast should be rectified by giving the zone more states. These critical things, once done will make the nation’s democracy work properly.

