Nigeria First Policy: MAN commends FG’s initiative to sustain national infrastructure at Lagos airport

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the federal government for its initiatives to sustain national infrastructure and draw its attention and that of the Nigerian public to a matter of urgent national importance.

MAN in a statement made available to Newsmen, and signed by its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir said this is regarding the ongoing procurement process for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, operational perimeter fencing and security surveillance project, as reported in Business Day publication of 31st July 2025, titled “FEC approves complete renovation of Lagos airport, others.”

According to MAN, it has become a matter of national interest for the contractor handling the project to ensure strict adherence to the Executive Orders 003, 005 and the imperatives of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Nigeria First Policy.

“In particular, we strongly maintain that, in considering the procurement of Clear Vu fencing, indigenous manufacturers should be given priority consideration and it should NOT be purchased from outside Nigeria.

“While we acknowledge the competence of the foreign manufacturer, MAN emphasizes that Nigerian companies have the proven capacity and technical expertise to produce fencing materials of equal — if not superior — quality that meets international standards.

“The federal government’s Nigeria First Policy, recently reaffirmed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rekindled the confidence of Nigerian manufacturers. This policy builds on earlier Executive Orders 003 and 005, which mandate the prioritization of locally manufactured goods and services in public procurement,” MAN said.

MAN further noted that importing fencing materials for this project would not only undermine this policy, but also deprive Nigeria of critical benefits, such as Job creation for Nigerian youth and skilled workers, Foreign exchange savings, at a time when our economy must prudently manage its forex stock, increased tax revenues and government earnings through local production and strengthened industrial base and security through self-reliance.

The association further maintained that this release became necessary as Nigerian manufacturers, regrettably, lost out in similar situations in the past.

“In this particular instance, despite MAN’s advocacy, fencing materials for an airport project were imported from South Africa. That decision discouraged local industries and contradicted the government’s stated local content policies.

“We strongly believe that this administration has the opportunity to correct past errors. The Lagos Airport fencing project presents a clear chance to demonstrate that the Nigeria First Policy is not just an aspiration, but an intentional policy of government that will be matched with unfettered implementation.

“MAN therefore calls on the Federal Government to urgently intervene by ensuring that the fencing materials for the Lagos Airport are sourced from competent Nigerian manufacturers. This is not a call to influence the award of the contract, but a patriotic appeal to align procurement decisions with national interest for the collective benefit of our economy and wellbeing of the people.

“The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to supporting the government in its Nigeria First Policy, advancing inclusive growth and ensuring that government procurements impact the lives of Nigerians and promote Nigerian businesses,” MAN said.