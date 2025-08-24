Life Beer Boldly Champions Igbo Heritage, Amplifies Afiaolu Festival in Nnewi 2025

By Kasie Abone

Life Continental Lager Beer, the iconic brew that celebrates the resilience, ambition, and unstoppable spirit of the Igbo people, is proudly deepening its cultural roots by backing the highly anticipated 2025 Afiaolu festival in Nnewi.

Joy Egolum, Corporate Affairs Manager (East) of Nigerian Breweries Plc, reaffirmed this commitment during a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, Igwe Kenneth O. Orizu, the revered monarch of Nnewi, at his palace in Otolo on Saturday.

Egulum explained that Life Beer’s presence at Afiaolu has always been notable, but this year marks a new level of engagement. “We are stepping up our involvement, investing in a grander showcase of the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the Igbo people, especially here in Nnewi,” she said.

Life Beer has long championed traditional festivals and the promotion of Igbo culture in the Eastern region of Nigeria. Egolum highlighted that Nnewi’s people embody the very essence of Life Beer’s values—resilience, enterprise, and a deep cultural pride preserved through generations.

“We are honored to have the blessing of Nnewi’s oldest monarch as we join hands to celebrate and elevate this vibrant culture,” she added.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Afiaolu festival, Egolum promised an unforgettable experience. Life Beer will transform the festival arena with unique displays, including the construction of the tallest yam pyramid to celebrate agriculture—central to Igbo identity. Partnering with celebrity chefs of Eastern descent, the brand will empower local cooks by sharing culinary knowledge and honoring the biggest yam of the day.

“There will be exciting prizes, life-changing giveaways, and of course, free servings of ‘Obiagu’—our special brew—for everyone to enjoy,” she beamed.

Prince Obi Orizu, speaking on behalf of HRH Igwe Orizu and the Nnewi people, warmly welcomed the Nigerian Breweries delegation. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for Life Beer’s ongoing support of the Afiaolu festival and other cultural initiatives. “Our long-standing relationship with Nigerian Breweries has been mutually enriching, and we look forward to growing this partnership even further,” he said.

Chima Dim, Senior Brand Manager of Life Beer, underscored the brand’s deep connection to the festival. “Afiaolu is more than a harvest celebration—it’s a powerful declaration of identity, unity, and pride. This year, Life Beer is not just participating; we’re innovating to create a festival experience unlike any before,” he said.

For the people of Nnewi, Afiaolu is a sacred season of thanksgiving, community bonding, and cultural pride—a joyous occasion where families, masquerades, and friends from near and far come together to celebrate life, heritage, and the bounties of the earth.

Brewed by Nigeria Breweries PLC, Life Continental Lager Beer is a leading regional brand celebrated as the “Beer of Progress.” It embodies the spirit of the Igbo people; resilient, ambitious, and driven. Each bottle is a tribute to heritage, hard work, and the courage to keep moving forward., attributes that resonates with the South Easterns