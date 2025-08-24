FRSC applauds FERMA’s interventions on federal roads

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), CC Felix N. Theman, has commended Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA)’s efforts in bringing succour to road users on Federal roads in the FCT and beyond.

Theman who paid a courtesy call to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FERMA at the Corporate Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja, solicited urgent need for FERMA to give helping hand to providing good drainages, and desilting same to prevent flooding which often worsens the road condition, especially from Sharp Corner to building materials market to Mararraba bridge as a result of heavy flooding affecting and washing away the road shoulders and creeping into the carriageway.

He pointed out that the Nyanya-Mararraba axis of the road is worst in the evening, ostensibly because of heavy traffic, due to population growth, menace of okada riders and motorists driving against traffic, which causes gridlock.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Engr. Emeka Agbasi, thanked the FCT Sector Commander for the visit while congratulating him on his new posting to the FCT.

He appreciated the Commandant for intimating the Agency of the status of the failed portions.

The Managing Director expressed his willingness to partner with the FRSC going forward, and called on him to reach out once there is a problem like that.

He assured them that FERMA will soon dispatch a response team of Engineers for immediate intervention.

In a similar development, the Coordinator, Special Marshal Unit 29, Gwarimpa, SM Kaigama Babagana, called on the Managing Director at the Agency’s Headquarters, where he applauded the interventions of FERMA on roads in Gwarinpa axis towards ensuring the maintenance and ease of traffic for the general good of citizens of the FCT.

Babagana further commended FERMA for Operation Free Our Roads and Operation Connect to Your Destination, which helped during the yuletide months.

In the Managing Director’s remarks, he urged the Unit to sustain operation, safeguard our roads, traffic management and general enlightenment of motorists within the FCT.

He granted their request of accepting to attend and deliver a paper at their annual event on come 14th of November, 2025 in a statement signed by Maryam M. Sanusi, Director of Information and Public Relations of the agency.