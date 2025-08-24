EPL table: Arsenal go top with 5-0 demolition of Leeds

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United.
The Gunners were handed a boost before kick-off after the club announced Eberechi Eze’s transfer.
Eze was presented to the Emirates crowd, who gave their former academy player a rousing reception.
Arsenal began the game brightly and were two goals up by half-time.
Jurrien Timber headed in Declan Rice’s corner, while Bukayo Saka produced a one-time finish with his right foot.
After the break, Viktor Gyökeres finally scored his first goal with a powerful solo effort.
Timber forced in another from a corner, before Gyökeres smashed in a late penalty after Max Dowman was fouled in the area.
Mikel Arteta’s men have now won their opening two league fixtures, scoring six times and conceding none.
