28.1 C
Lagos
August 24, 2025
Trending now

Lafarge Launches another First into the Market with EcoCrete, First Low-Carbon Ready-Mix…

Nigeria committed to attracting returning investors with global-level incentives – Lokpobiri

NLNG Signs GSAs with Six Suppliers to Boost Gas Supply to Bonny…

2026 guber: Why Osun yearns for AMBO

Smirnoff’s “Chilltopia” Tours Lagos, Abuja & Port Harcourt for International Youth Day…

DGN to partner NYSC on capacity building for corps members

Soludo pays unscheduled visit to Golf Residency Estate, says govt committed to…

EPL table: Arsenal go top with 5-0 demolition of Leeds

Don’t derail our national convention, PDP Govs warn Wike, others

Enugu Govt approves procurement of equipment for GTC, reiterates commitments to educational…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

EPL table: Arsenal go top with 5-0 demolition of Leeds

by Peter Anayo0344

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United.

The Gunners were handed a boost before kick-off after the club announced Eberechi Eze’s transfer.

Eze was presented to the Emirates crowd, who gave their former academy player a rousing reception.

Arsenal began the game brightly and were two goals up by half-time.

Jurrien Timber headed in Declan Rice’s corner, while Bukayo Saka produced a one-time finish with his right foot.

After the break, Viktor Gyökeres finally scored his first goal with a powerful solo effort.

Timber forced in another from a corner, before Gyökeres smashed in a late penalty after Max Dowman was fouled in the area.

Mikel Arteta’s men have now won their opening two league fixtures, scoring six times and conceding none.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NFF appoints Éric Chelle as Head Coach of Super Eagles

Peter Anayo

Eterna Plc announces Adeosun as new MD/CEO

Editor

Brighton come from behind to beat Chelsea

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO