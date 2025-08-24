Anambra guber : Traders endorse , show support for Soludo, present N10m to him

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

As the gubernatorial election billed for 8 November 2025 in Anambra state gathers momentum, traders in the state under the aegis of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, weekend shut all markets in the state, have endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second tenure and presented #10million to him as logistics support during his campaign.

Speaking during the endorsement exercise held at Justice Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, tagged, “A day of celebration with Anambra traders in appreciation of Soludo’s good works.

,” The ASMATA President General, PG, Chief Humphrey Anuna, (a.k.a. Ogwundiafia), said that the endorsement of the governor became necessary in view of his numerous achievements in the state.

“We, traders in the state, have benefited 85 per cent of the dividends of democracy Soludo provided in the state.

Soludo is not contesting with anybody. Insecurity in the state is at zero per cent. We are behind him come 8 November for his re election for a second tenure.

“His achievements in the state are unsurmountable and that is why we resolve to set aside today for his re election and he is, as usual, going to score 21/21.

The recent by-election for Anambra South Senatorial district election and Onitsha North 1 constituency in which APGA won the two with land slide victory is just a tip of the Iceberg of what will happen come 8 November 2025 governorship election,” Anuna posited.

In his speech, one of the patrons and PG of Ogidi Building Materials International market, Chief Jude Nwankwo, (a.k.a.Eze Udo), who spoke on behalf of other ASMATA patrons, stated that the gathering of all the traders was to endorse and celebrate the good leadership of the governor.

“Before now the state was littered with mountains of refuse from Bridge head market to Amansea, touts took over the state, extorting, assaulting and maiming residents of the state. Insecurity caused People to flee the state.

I was living in Asaba but now because Soludo has restored security, I have come back. Homeland security is the best thing that has happened to this state.

“So today we, traders have resolved to endorse you, (Soludo), traders will suffer if you are not re elected. 80 per cent of residents of this state are traders.

On agriculture the governor has done well, he distributed seedlings which we will soon start to harvest,” he further explained.

Contributing, another patron, Chief Jude Agumadu (a.k.a.Baby Awka), said that Governor Soludo’ has been able to change the narratives for the betterment of residents of the state which prompted his endorsement for second tenure by the entire traders in the state.

Governor Soludo in his response thanked the traders for endorsing him for a second tenure adding that he is in partnership with the traders to move the state forward recalling that prior to his assumption in office the entire state was filled with refuse and touts took over the state.

“Today the Ochanja round about that was a mountain of refuse has been installed with water fountain and touts sacked out of the state.

What you have now is remnants of the sacked touts but the SASA, (Akodo), is going after them.

“We have not borrowed any Kobo and all these things we are doing need money. So we are going to harmonize on having a centralized means of collecting revenue to stop multiple taxation/levy.

In a month’s time we will be paying directly to state government and no more through market leaders/chairmen. All manners of payment will stop and payments made directly to state government and anybody asking for cash payment is a thief.

“On the governorship election he said, “We will not take the 8 November governorship election for granted even if we are not contesting with anybody. Unless for those who claim to have it written. I also commend you for the #10million logistics support for the election,” he stated

The chairmen of Sokoto and Haruna street markets, Hon. Emeka

Mbachu and Chief Emmanuel Idoko, recalled that it was Governor Soludo that reconstructed the Nwangene River bridge and rehabilitated the Niger street/Sokoto road that were abandoned by previous administrations despite their incessant petitions for the damaged bridge and roads to be repaired.

“The governor is God-sent and that is why we have endorsed him for second tenure.

We have only one party in the state and that is APGA, with Soludo as the leader who is taking us to the promised Land.

“Those he placed on market leadership, SPAD, Hon. Everist Uba and Chief Humphrey Anuna, ASMATA PG, have restored the lost glory of markets in the state. Soludo has no rival come 8 November gubernatorial election,” the duo stated.

The chairman of Onitsha Drug market, Chief Ndubuisi Chukwuleta, had in his speech stated that, “It is a great joy that all the traders gathered here today to endorse Soludo for a second tenure because of his good work in the state and he will be re elected again.

“So on the coming governorship election he will win because he has great supporters and achievements. Everybody is free to contest the coming governorship election because we are in a democracy but Soludo will win,” he affirmed.

The former chairman of all the chairmen of the Drug market, Chief Umennabuike Ikechukwu, said, “Soludo has come to the rescue of the people. I don’t go to rally, but because of Soludo, I shut my shop to be at this endorsement rally for Soludo..

“Some will step down when the time comes because it is only Soludo that we know is contesting for the gubernatorial election in the state and he will win 21/21 or more,” he stated.