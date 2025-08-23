28.1 C
Police arrest 45 year- old Chinese national in Anambra over illegal mining

by Peter Anayo0195

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

A 45-year-old Chinese national, Mu Hua Qiang has been arrested by Security Operatives in Anambra State over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities within the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga over the weekend.

According to the statement, Qiang, a resident of Aguleri in Anambra East Local hospital Area of the state, was apprehended by personnel of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade) and later handed over to operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, on the evening of Friday, August 22, 2025.

Ikenga said the suspect has since given his statement voluntarily and has been placed in lawful custody for discreet investigation.

While giving assurance that updates on the case will be communicated in due course, the Police Spokesman said investigations are still progressing.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to supporting lawful economic activities in the state while cracking down on criminal exploitation of natural resources.

Recall that illegal mining, which Governor Chukwuma Soludo had recently declared full war on, has often been identifiable with environmental degradation and general insecurity, among others.

 

