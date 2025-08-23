28.1 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Enugu Govt approves procurement of equipment for GTC, reiterates commitments to educational devt

by Peter Anayo0226

COSMAS  CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Enugu State Government has approved the procurement of equipment for the newly reconstructed Government Technical College, GTC, Enugu, which was commissioned on 5Th June,2025, by the wife of the President, Sen.Oluremi Tinubu, to get it ready for resumption in September, this year(2025).

Commissioner for information, Dr. Malachy Agbo disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held, Friday at the Government House, Enugu.

He said the meeting also discussed the newly refurbished Hotel Presidential, infrastructure and the Nigerian Bar Association’s conference holding in Enugu.

Throwing more light on the deliberations, the Head of Service, Dr. Godwin Anigbo, said the state government had made plans to revamp the existing infrastructure in Government Technical Colleges.

“Apart from that of the GTC, the Government had made serious commitments in regards to that. Investments in education and health are two critical sectors that the Exco considered as investments. and not welfare, because these are the surest way of securing the future of our children.”, he said.

Speaking on the 43rd Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr. Anigbo said, ” the Exco resolved that Enugu is really ready to host the 43rd edition of the Nigerian Bar Association conference”.

He added that provisions for adequate security and transport had been made and ” the city is wearing a new look”.

“We have also expressed readiness in the area of transportation. We have a climate-friendly transportation system, recently launched by the Enugu state government, that’s the CNG buses.

They are available. This government has zero tolerance for potholes. The city is wearing a new loo.k Everywhere is clean.

The aesthetics of Enugu, the premier destination in terms of tourism, in terms of investments, in terms of good living, is ready to host the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr.Anigbo said.

On her part, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Mmadueke, said the State Executives appreciated the Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for his timely interventions for the reconstruction and refurbishing of the Presidential Hotel and all he had done in the tourism sector.

She said Amber Hospitality Group will manage the hotel.

“It is expected that they will take the hotel to higher heights; it is also expected that at least 80 percent of the employees will come from the state and that the Internally Generated Revenue of the state will increase,” Mmadueke said.

She added that the Hotel Presidential will provide accommodation for the people coming to the NBA conference.

Fielding questions from newsmen, she confirmed the cost of a room, saying the N140,000 per room “is still affordable.”.

According to her, the hotel is a four-star hotel. It has 100 rooms, 20 single rooms and ” all the rooms are functional”.

Speaking on infrastructure, the Commissioner for works and infrastructure, Ben Okoh said all critical infrastructure were being put in place, all major roads and streets in Enugu were undergoing repairs and all the facilities to be used for the conference were ready., “so that our visitors will have wonderful experiences throughout their stay in the coal city “, he said.

The meeting was presided over by the State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah.

 

