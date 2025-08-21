World Humanitarian Day: Access Holdings Reinforces Culture of Service and Community Impact

Every year on August 19, the world pauses to recognise the extraordinary courage and compassion of people who dedicate themselves to humanitarian service. World Humanitarian Day is more than a symbolic moment on the calendar, it is a global reminder that the strength of our societies is measured not by wealth or technology alone, but by how we care for the most vulnerable among us.

For Access Holdings, this truth sits at the core of our purpose. We believe that the role of a modern business is not limited to delivering value to shareholders; it extends to uplifting the communities in which we operate, protecting the environment, and enabling opportunities for people to thrive.

Humanitarian work is often associated with emergency response, rushing aid to victims of natural disasters, conflicts, or health crises. While this is essential, the deeper meaning of humanitarianism also lies in the steady, ongoing actions that improve lives and build resilience.

At Access Holdings, our Corporate Social Investment (CSI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda are designed with this long-term vision in mind. We see humanitarian impact not as a once-a-year campaign, but as a commitment embedded in our operating DNA.

One of the ways this is brought to life is through our mandatory employee volunteer programme. Every single Access Holdings employee, regardless of role or seniority, is required to contribute their time and skills to community development initiatives in locations where we have a presence. This policy ensures that humanitarian service is a lived experience for our people and not a corporate talking point.

Our volunteerism framework covers a wide range of initiatives:

Education: Mentorship and skills training for young people to help close the opportunity gap.

Mentorship and skills training for young people to help close the opportunity gap. Healthcare: Supporting clinics, health drives, and awareness campaigns to improve community well-being.

Supporting clinics, health drives, and awareness campaigns to improve community well-being. Economic Empowerment: Providing tools, training, and access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Providing tools, training, and access to finance for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Environmental Restoration: Tree-planting, clean-up drives, and sustainable farming programmes to preserve natural resources.

These actions reflect our belief that corporate success must translate into community progress. They also reinforce the principle that economic development is incomplete if it leaves people behind.

True humanitarian action is about more than responding to need; it is about building systems and relationships that enable communities to withstand challenges and recover stronger. Access Holdings actively collaborates with NGOs, local governments, and community leaders to ensure our interventions are relevant, sustainable, and scalable.

Whether it is rehabilitating a school after a flood, providing livelihood opportunities to displaced families, or delivering health education in rural areas, we focus on creating impact that lasts beyond the moment.

As we mark World Humanitarian Day, we call on individuals, businesses, and policymakers to embrace the spirit of service. Humanitarian action is not the responsibility of aid agencies alone; it is a collective duty. At Access Holdings, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that humanity sits at the heart of everything we do.

Because for us, humanitarian service is not an initiative, a campaign, or a seasonal event, it is our way of doing business, every single day.