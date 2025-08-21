Wike flags off water projects in Bwari, says Tinubu always fulfills promise

…As project provides 1,600 direct and indirect jobs

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital, Barr Nyesom Wike, has reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to fulfilling his promises, particularly in providing clean and potable water to satellite towns, with the hope of providing 1600 direct and indirect jobs.

Wike, who spoke at the official commissioning and flag-off of water projects in Bwari, FCT,

recalled his statement during stakeholders’ meetings in the six area councils in 2023, where he mentioned the president’s desire to provide clean water to satellite towns.

The Minister noted that, despite initial skepticism, the project is now underway, demonstrating the president’s commitment to his promises.

“When we made that statement, of course, as usual, people will always see it as doing politics. We wil ensure that this will be done.

“I remind you that one thing you must give to the president is that when he makes his promises, he always fulfills his promises. Today, we are in Bwari. Tomorrow, we’ll be in Karu. In essence, taking two area councils together”, the Minister said.

Wike highlighted that the contract for the project was initially supposed to be completed within 18 months, but the president has directed that it be completed by his third-year anniversary in office.

“The president has mandated that the contract for this ought to be 18 months, but we discussed with the contractors and pleaded with them that they have to do all it takes so that by the third year anniversary of Mr. President, we’ll be able to commission these projects”.

“And when the contractors assured us that they would try as much as they could, if funds were made available. Based on that, Mr. President immediately approved the release of 50% of the total contract sum to CGC Nigeria Limited. I hope, by the grace of God, knowing the commitment of this company, in whichever job you give to them, they will deliver on time”, the minister assured.

He hinted that CGC Nigeria Limited has been awarded the contract, and the president has approved the release of 50% of the total contract sum to facilitate timely completion, adding that the project is expected to provide not less than 1,600 direct and indirect employment for the teeming youth.

“This will provide jobs for our teaming youth. At least not less than 1,600 direct and indirect employments.

“I appeal to the traditional rulers, I appeal to our youth, I appeal to our women, I appeal to all our community members, to take this project as their very own project. This is the first time a government has said, you too deserve to have potable clean water, because water is life. Not just saying it, but implementing it”.

Barr Wike assured that the project will provide clean, treated water to residents, eliminating the need for digging boreholes and providing tanks. The project will significantly improve water supply to Bwari and Karu, benefiting residents and supporting the city’s growth.

Stressing that President Tinubu’s development is beyond city limits, Wike said the FCT Administration is committed to carrying development to area councils, ensuring that satellite towns are not left behind

“Now, what this tells us also is that we are not concentrating development only in the city’s area. We are also carrying out development in the area councils. By the time we finish in Bwari and Karu, in the next year’s budget, by the grace of God, we will be able to go to Kuje and Kwali. And then by 2027, by the grace of God, we’ll have taken over Gwagwalada and Abaji.”

“Now, the company has told you here that this will stop you digging your own boreholes, providing tanks and the rest. All you need to do is just link up to the general water source, and then the water will flow; clean water, treated water, unlike the one we do in our boreholes, not treated. This is fully treated water”.

Wike hinted that the administration plans to extend water supply to Kuje and Kwali in the next year’s budget and Gwagwalada and Abaji by 2027, ensuring that all satellite towns have access to clean water by the end of President Tinubu’s four-year tenure.

Wike urged traditional rulers, youth, women, and community members to take ownership of the project and support the company to ensure timely completion. He assured that the project will not be abandoned and will be completed as planned.

“I appeal to the traditional rulers, I appeal to our youth, I appeal to our women, I appeal to all our community members, to take this project as their very own project. This is the first time a government has said, you too deserve to have potable clean water, because water is life. Not just saying it, but implementing it.

“So, take this as even more important than roads, which you have always protected when contractors are on site. If you can protect contractors when they are constructing roads, you can imagine what you will do as regards to supply of water, which is one of the basic needs of man in life”.