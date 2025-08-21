Water, more important than roads-Wike

… says project aims to provide clean water to Karu, Orozo, Kurudu, and other neighboring communities.

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike has highlighted the significance of water as a vital resource, emphasizing that it is more important than roads, noting that the project will provide clean water, improving the health and well-being of residents.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony for the provision of water supply in Karu, Abuja,Wike noted that the project is part of the promises made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide potable clean water to satellite towns.

“But be it as it may, this is one of the promises made by the president when he commissioned in June, two months ago, the Abuja Greater Water Project.

He said he was going to also do this in the satellite towns. And we have started with Buhari Area Council and AMAC Area Council.

By the grace of God, next year, we would go to Kuje and Gwagwalada and then before Mr. President completes his 2nd tenure, we would had gone to Kwali and Abaji”.

The Minister’s sentiments were echoed to provide clean water to Karu, Orozo, Kurudu, and other neighboring communities, as the contractors promised to complete the project by June next year, with 60% of the sum paid upfront.

Wike appealed to community leaders and youths to support the contractors in completing the project on time.

‎”All I appeal to the community leaders, our youth, is to say that we support the company so that they will be able to finish this job on time.

Initially, this job was to be done in 18 months, but with our plea to them and with the approval of Mr. President, that 60% of the sum should be paid to them, the contractors have promised, by the special grace of God, by June next year, we will come back here and thank God and you will all get water.

So you no longer depend on digging your own borehole. Drinking water that is not treated. Now you are going to drink water that is going to give you good health.

But one thing that is clear, you should actually accept this question”.

Wike emphasized that the project is a fulfillment of President Tinubu’s promise to provide water to satellite towns.

The minister noted that the administration has already started working on the project in Bwari and AMAC Area Councils, with plans to extend to Kuje and Gwagwalada next year.

Earlier, FCT Minister of State Dr. Mariya Mahmoud highlighted the importance of water as a vital resource for life and development, emphasizing its role in sustaining human health, supporting agriculture, driving industry, and maintaining ecosystems.

She expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda, which has led to tangible projects improving the lives of rural communities.

The FCT Administration’s focus on infrastructural development, including water supply projects, reflects its dedication to enhancing the lives of residents.

By prioritizing capital projects over recurrent expenditure, the administration aims to create a lasting impact on the territory’s growth and development.

