Top Nigerian Artistes, notable individuals grace Dr. Abuyere’s 40th Birthday Celebration

It was an atmosphere of praise and worship, as the CEO of Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere concluded week-long activities marking his 40th birthday with a formal celebration at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja where the best of artistes, including gospel sensation, Moses Bliss and RnB star, Johnny Drille performed to the excitement of guests.

The atmosphere was not short of thanksgiving and glowing tribute as guests extolled what the celebrant, Dr. Abuyere has stood for humanity in his 40 years of existence.

Top personalities in the society, including lawmakers, business executives, socialite, senior lawyers and activists were also present.

The celebrant’s spiritual father and the founder, Champion Faith International Ministry, Dr. Apt. Godspower Udjor was the first to open the floor as he extolled the virtues Dr. Abuyere has represented as a devout Christian who takes God’s affairs with seriousness.

He expressed gratitude to God for the level he has brought Abuyere so far in life, praying for more open doors, impartation and divine blessings upon him.

In his remarks, the CEO GOTNI Leadership Centre, Dr. Linus Okorie, who described the celebrant as a man with vision and capacity, offered to train 40 Nigerian entrepreneurs for free in his honour, advancing the celebrant’s efforts towards human capital development.

Also, speaking as a foremost political journalist and the anchor of the most popular political programme, Politics Today on Channels Television, Mr. Seun Okinbaloye said Dr. Elvis is one of the most steadfast and hardworking individuals he has ever met. He described the celebrant as a kindhearted, lovable and humble man who is passionate, fearless and resilient.

The celebrant who was visibly full of joy, thanked his guests for finding time to celebrate with him on his special day.

Other dignitaries present include Valentine Ozigbo, federal lawmaker, Hon. Leke Abejide, socialite, international export personality and Neveah Limited CEO, Ibidapo Lawal, Seyi Vodi, former Nigerian representative to UK, Ambassador Usman Sarki (CFR), banking executive, Dr. Nasiru Gbadamosi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Aifuwa Igbinoba, Actress Tonto Dikeh, Empress Njamah and host of other dignitaries.

Highlights of the occasion include, cutting of the birthday cake by Dr. Elvis, joined by his wife Lillian Abuyere and two adorable daughters.

A 40-minute documentary was played, which showcased the struggles and successes of the celebrant.

The very colourful reception was spiced by comedians like Shally White, MC Bob and the brand ambassador of Skyewise Group, MC Papi. The guests had a fun time of networking as there was so much to eat and drink.

