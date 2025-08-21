August 21, 2025
Trending now

COAS promises improved soldiers’ welfare, commissions multiple projects in Rivers

Emilokan, Propaganda Economics And The Gathering Storm

I’m not in supremacy battle with any traditional ruler – Alaafin

NAPTIP arrests eight human trafficking suspects, rescues 29 foreign victims in Abuja

Nigeria needs 25,000 refrigerated trucks to bridge cold-chain gaps

Sangotedo Food hub will be operational by 2026- Sanwo-Olu

Investigate hearing of 2021 Auditor General report, which summons 11 Discos over…

NNPC Ltd. Prioritizes ESG practices for sustainable growth

Oil industry group, PETAN honours SNEPCo MD with Award of Excellence

Celebrations as shortcut, MC Bob bag Most Consistent Comedians of the Year…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Sangotedo Food hub will be operational by 2026- Sanwo-Olu

by Peter Anayo0111

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, went on a tour of a mid-level Agro Food Hub under construction in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa area of the State.

The project which is over 90 percent complete, with finishing works, is expected to be operational by next year.

On his X account, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that when operational, the food hubs will provide storage facilities, trading floors, and parking, helping residents in this corridor access fresh food more easily.

Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Today, I visited the mid-level Agro Food Hub under construction in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa. The project is over 90 percent complete, with finishing works now ongoing.

“This hub, built on 23,000 square meters of land, will provide storage facilities, trading floors, and parking, helping residents in this corridor access fresh food more easily. It is part of our broader plan to decentralize food distribution across Lagos.

“Similar hubs are underway in Agege, Lagos Island, Oregun, and Ikorodu, with more planned for Epe and Badagry. All of these will connect to the main logistics hub in Ketu-Ereyun, which will serve as the backbone of our food distribution network.

“These investments are key to our food security agenda and align with both the Lagos Agricultural Roadmap and the Produce for Lagos initiative.

“By this time next year, I expect these hubs will already be improving food access for our residents.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s problems require focused policies –Udo, 2023 ADP VP candidate

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Nigeria’s problems caused by leaders ,followers – Obasanjo

Peter Anayo

Onitsha Headbridge Drug Market re-opens within 10 days -Soludo

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO