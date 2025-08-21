Sangotedo Food hub will be operational by 2026- Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, went on a tour of a mid-level Agro Food Hub under construction in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa area of the State.

The project which is over 90 percent complete, with finishing works, is expected to be operational by next year.

On his X account, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that when operational, the food hubs will provide storage facilities, trading floors, and parking, helping residents in this corridor access fresh food more easily.

Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Today, I visited the mid-level Agro Food Hub under construction in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa. The project is over 90 percent complete, with finishing works now ongoing.

“This hub, built on 23,000 square meters of land, will provide storage facilities, trading floors, and parking, helping residents in this corridor access fresh food more easily. It is part of our broader plan to decentralize food distribution across Lagos.

“Similar hubs are underway in Agege, Lagos Island, Oregun, and Ikorodu, with more planned for Epe and Badagry. All of these will connect to the main logistics hub in Ketu-Ereyun, which will serve as the backbone of our food distribution network.

“These investments are key to our food security agenda and align with both the Lagos Agricultural Roadmap and the Produce for Lagos initiative.

“By this time next year, I expect these hubs will already be improving food access for our residents.”