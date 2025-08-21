22.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Rainoil receives MT Princess Oge in Nigerian waters

by Peter Anayo044

Rainoil Ltd. has received ‘MT Princess Oge’, a 45,000-metric-ton oil product tanker, on her maiden voyage into Nigerian waters.

The development marks a significant step in strengthening petroleum product distribution across the country.

Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, Group Managing Director of Rainoil Ltd., said the Japan-built vessel, with a deadweight tonnage of 45,996MT, successfully discharged 20,000MT of petrol at Rainoil’s Ijegun depot, Lagos.

He described the vessel’s arrival as a milestone for the company.

“The acquisition and reception of MT Princess Oge is not just about expanding our logistics capacity.

“It represents a long-term investment in Nigeria’s maritime and downstream sectors.

“It reflects our belief that private sector players must take the lead in building infrastructure to safeguard the country’s energy security.

“At Rainoil, we remain committed to strategic investments that will strengthen Nigeria’s energy value chain, making it more robust, reliable, and globally competitive,” he said.

Ogbechie stressed that the vessel’s arrival underscores Rainoil’s capacity to maintain a steady nationwide supply of petroleum products.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Ese Erokoro, Group Head of Retail Sales, said the vessel significantly enhances Rainoil’s supply chain logistics.

“This further demonstrates Rainoil’s commitment to being a leading energy company in Nigeria.

“This achievement reflects our continuous pursuit of operational excellence.

“We are pleased to welcome the vessel into Nigerian waters and pray for her safe voyages,” she said.

The reception ceremony was attended by senior Rainoil executives, including Group Chief Financial Officer, Mrs Uche Umeh; Retail Executive, Ms Oge Ogbechie; and Trading Manager, Mr Larry Onwochei.

 

