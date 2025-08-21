PSC promotes 952 ASPs to DSPs, demotes 176 others

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Police Service Commission, PSC has approved the promotion of 952 Assistant Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Deputy Superintendents.

The Commission also declined the promotion of 176 ASPs found to have retired from Service and another three suspected to have died.

The decisions, according to a release issued to newsmen by the Head of Press, Ikechukwu Ani, were some of the highlights of the first Plenary Meeting of the 6th Board of the Commission held at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, congratulated the newly promoted Officers but warned that going forward, they must imbibe the spirit of nationalism and respect for the laws and regulations of the Police Service.

Argungu noted that the Commission will no longer tolerate diversionary and unauthorised actions by serving Officers, especially when they have duly established channels to ventilate any grievance.

He assured them that the Commission will continue to ensure that their career progression is not hindered or trampled upon.

Some of the newly promoted Officers include: Maidawa Yakubu, Edwin Thomas, Chagga Yakubu, Sabo Hassan, Omini Dickson, Bassey Alobo, Enyinnaya Ejimadu, Grace Okon, Rose Bassey, Fidelis Offorbuike, Adamu Isa Audu and Ofem Uket.

Others are Elvina Ochia Chukwu, FCID special fraud unit, Ikoyi Lagos; Kyrian Igwe, Enugu State Command; Ndidiamaka Onwude, O/C JWC, B Division, Kpirikpri, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command; Rosemary Obianuju Egbo, Area Command, Warri, Delta State; Tabitha Gotan, Uya Bassey Johnson, Abia state Command; Elizabeth Ajik, NPF-NCC, FCID; Sunday Prince Ajaegbu, 44 PMF Force Headquarters Abuja and Deborah Danjuma, SPU BASE 7 Abuja.

Olowu Yetunde Olatunde, Ogun state Command, Felix Okpaleke, 32 PMF, Abakaliki Zakka Bulus, FCT Command Abuja, Kudirat Elegba, SPU Base 2, Lagos, Isioma Omodion, Delta State Command, Ukpabio Ayi Akiba, Rivers state Command and Edna Emeh Bassey were also some of the ASPs elevated to the new rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police.

The Commission’s approval has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for implementation in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.