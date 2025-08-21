August 21, 2025
Trending now

PalmPay, Glo Celebrate more winners in Ongoing “Recharge and Win” Promo

Oil Spill: NNPCL Urged To Decommission 17 Aging Wellheads Abandoned Since 1993

Meet Mrs. Lois Andrew Ihwo, bold entrepreneur, passionate humanitarian

Top Nigerian Artistes, notable individuals grace Dr. Abuyere’s 40th Birthday Celebration

Probe forgery, fraud allegations against ASSBIFI president, PASSEC urges Labour Minister

Kenyon International Champions Leadership and Youth Empowerment at NAICE 2025

Group blames Nigeria’s economic woes on marginalization of major Oil producing communities…

COAS promises improved soldiers’ welfare, commissions multiple projects in Rivers

Emilokan, Propaganda Economics And The Gathering Storm

I’m not in supremacy battle with any traditional ruler – Alaafin

Champion Newspapers LTD
Brands

PalmPay, Glo Celebrate more winners in Ongoing “Recharge and Win” Promo

by Editor076

The “Recharge and Win” promo, launched by PalmPay and Glo on June 19, 2025, has been rewarding loyal customers with fantastic prizes and exclusive bonuses. With the promo ending by August 23, 2025, more winners have been announced, and more prizes are up for grabs.

Recent winners include Michael Emmanuel from Lagos, winner of an Infinix Hot smartphone, Perpetual Amos, winner of an Infinix Hot 40i, Semiu Adekunle Abegunde, winner of an Infinix Hot 40i and Josiah Oluwasegun Adewale, winner of Oraimo Earbuds.

Sharing his experience, a visibly elated Michael Emmanuel said, “I’m so excited! I didn’t expect it. I received a call informing me I’d won, and I went live to confirm it was real. I’ve been using PalmPay for two years, and winning this is amazing. I’ll keep using PalmPay and encourage everyone to recharge their Glo line on the app; you could win too.”

On how to benefit in the exciting offer , the statement said Interested customers should download the PalmPay app, link their Glo number, purchase airtime or data via PalmPay to increase their chances of winning and Join the live draw every Friday on PalmPay’s social media channels.

The promo offers up to 6% cashback on Glo airtime or data purchases, a 100% bonus on recharges for new Glo data subscribers and exciting prizes, including an iPhone 15 Pro and Infinix Hot 40.

Related posts

Quomodo Systems Africa Sponsors Ikoyi Club Swimming Competition to Boost Sporting Talent

Editor

Polypropylene: Dangote partners Vinmar for global distribution

Editor

Konga Celebrates Love with Unbeatable Valentine’s Discounts

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO