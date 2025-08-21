Oyo govt fixes Sept 26 for Ladoja’s coronation as 44th Olubadan of Ibadan

Oyo state government has announced September 26, 2026 to crown a former governor of the state, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan.

Governor Seyi Makinde gave the approval after a state delegation reportedly met with Ladoja and members of the Olubadan-in-Council at his residence in Bodija, Ibadan on Wednesday to finalise preparations.

The formal coronation ceremony is scheduled to hold at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the state capital.

Chief Adeola Oloko, a media aide to the Olubadan-designate, disclosed the development to newsmen.

He said, “Oba Ladoja will be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, 26 September 2025.”

The incoming Olubadan was born on September 25, 1944.

He was nominated by the Olubadan Advisory Council on August 4 following the demise of the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7.