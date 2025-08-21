Oil workers raise alarm over unsafe oil practices in installations, say Nigerians’ lives in danger

.Advise govt against inconsistency in policy changes

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has raised concern over what it described as persistent unsafe practices in oil installations, cautioning that operators that are avoiding the right process would put the lives of Nigerian workers in danger.

President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, who spoke at the opening of the 2025 Energy and Labour Summit (PEALS) in Abuja on Wednesday, lamented the disturbing practices in some offshore fields, where human beings were seen using ropes to offload materials from boats, instead of cranes.

He said: “This is happening in some of the oil and gas installations in Nigeria. Just imagine the cost to human lives. If any of them falls into the waterway, they are gone. Life is truly precious”.

Osifo flashed back to the October 24, 2024, helicopter crash around Bonny, which killed three members of the union, emphasising that safety in the sector must never be taken for granted..

According to him: “The true measure of stewardship is ensuring every worker returns home safely. Unsafe conditions must never be the price of resilience.

The PENGASSAN president further warned against incessant policy changes in the sector, particularly recent amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which he said have unsettled investors.

He noted that: “Policy somersault and frequent changes to laws do not aid stability. At best, it is a disincentive to investment.”

Speaking on environmental and governance issues, Osifo said gas flaring must end and polluted sites restored, stating that global financial institutions now demand strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance from oil firms.

On his part, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, pledged the government’s commitment to workers’ safety, decent wages, and skills development.

Dingyadi also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with unions and regulators to raise health, safety, and environmental standards in the country.

He said: “We all know that health and safety are non-negotiable pillars of any resilient energy system. Therefore, advancing our HSE standards is not optional. The cost of negligence is far greater than the investment in prevention,”.