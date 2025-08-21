Oil Spill: NNPCL Urged To Decommission 17 Aging Wellheads Abandoned Since 1993

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Following oil spills and subsequent fire outbreak in Yola Oil Field in Ogoniland, Rivers State, a non-governmental organization, the Miideekor Environmental Development Initiative (MEDI), has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), to immediately decommission 17 aging wellheads in the oil field that were abandoned since 1993.

MEDI team lead, Comrade Celestine Akpobari, who made the call yesterday while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, said the call was in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on degradation.

Akpobari also called on the NNPCL, which is currently overseeing the oil mining lease (OML) 11, to ensure prompt compensation for affected farmers and fisher-folks, in line with industry standards.

He further appealed to the firm to urgently extinguish the fire and initiative comprehensive clean-up and remediation efforts to restore the affected environment.

The MEDI team lead urged the NNPCL to fence and secure the Yola oil well to mitigate further risks to Kpean community in Khana local government area of the state, where the oil field is located and the environment.

Akpobari said: “Since August 3, 2025, an oil spill from Well 14, Yola, Kpean, has been contaminated farmlands and rivers, severely disrupting the livelihoods of local farmers and fisher-folks. On the evening of August 15, 2025, this crisis worsened with a fire outbreak at the site, posing immediate risks to lives, property and ecosystem.

“A joint investigation visit (JIV) conducted on August 13, 2025 and confirmed by the JIV report, identified the cause of operational negligence and equipment failure specifically, severe rust and corrosion of a wellhead abandoned since 1993.

“The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, specifically page 205, recommends the decommissioning of aging facilities across Ogoniland to prevent such disasters. Despite this, no significant action has been taken.

“As the current overseer of OML 11, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company bears responsibility for addressing this crisis. MEDI firmly opposes the involvement of Sahara Energy or any proxy companies from resolving this matter

“NNPCL must immediately decommission all 17 aging wells in Kpean, in line with UNEP recommendation. NNPCL must ensure fair and prompt compensation for affected farmers and fisher-folks, consistent with industry standards.

“NNPCL must urgently extinguish the fire and initiative comprehensive clean-up and remediation efforts to restore the affected environment. It must also fence and secure all 17 oil wells in Kpean to mitigate further risks to the community and environment.”