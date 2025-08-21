August 21, 2025
Trending now

Oil industry group, PETAN honours SNEPCo MD with Award of Excellence

Celebrations as shortcut, MC Bob bag Most Consistent Comedians of the Year…

Wike flags off water projects in Bwari, says Tinubu always fulfills promise

‎NNPP to take Crucial Decisions at Aug 28,2025 NEC Meeting

NNPC’s New Business Model Hinged on Value Creation, Efficiency — Ojulari

Tinubu, Akpabio hail NDDC boss as Niger Delta Pace Setter

Obasanjo reaffirms support for engineering as NSE President visits Abeokuta

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 21, 2025

World Humanitarian Day: Access Holdings Reinforces Culture of Service and Community Impact

Oil bunkering: NSCDC nabs 2 suspects, seizes equipment in Imo

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Oil industry group, PETAN honours SNEPCo MD with Award of Excellence

by Editor058

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) yesterday presented an Award of Excellence to the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) Ronald Adams, even as it commended Shell for supporting Nigerian content development in the energy industry.

 

The award which was handed over by PETAN Chairman Wole Ogunsanya during a courtesy call at SNEPCo office, describes the managing director as an “astute and visionary technocrat,” in apparent reference to his efforts to sustain the achievements of SNEPCo in deep-water production since he came into the role in October last year.

 

Wole said on Shell’s efforts to grow Nigerian content: “The history of local content in Nigeria is Shell. Apart from the fact that most of the people in the industry are ex-Shell, for some of us that work with the service companies, Shell gave us jobs that enabled us to build capacity. Shell has continued to play this role and PETAN remains ready to continue collaborating with Shell to raise local capacity.”

 

Adams expressed gratitude for the award, and commended PETAN member companies for contributing to the success of SNEPCo operations at Bonga “from first oil in 2005 to the production of the 1 billionth barrel in 2023.”

 

He said that investments by IOCs and independent producers in the energy industry would deliver lasting impact when organisations like PETAN leverage their experience and expertise for the overall development of the sector.

 

PETAN comprises over 100 indigenous technical oilfield service companies, with cumulative annual revenues running into millions of dollars. The organisation celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Related posts

Emeka Vitalis Obi Engages Stakeholders at Ministry’s Exhibition Stand during NOG 2025

Editor

Nigeria’s participation in OTC yields over $8bn in oil, gas investments- PETAN Chairman, Ogunsanya

Editor

Oil bunkering: NSCDC nabs 2 suspects, seizes equipment in Imo

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO