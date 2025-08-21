22.8 C
Energy

Oil bunkering: NSCDC nabs 2 suspects, seizes equipment in Imo

by Peter Anayo0118

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected petroleum pipeline vandals in Imo.

The state Commandant, Mr Basil Igwebueze, said this while briefing newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Igwebueze said that the suspects were arrested by his men in the Awarra area of Ohaji-Egbema Local  Government AREA on August 17.

He said that the suspects arrested based on credible intelligence, would be thoroughly investigated and diligently prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We have escalated and heightened the intelligence of our men in overt and covert forms, as part of efforts to protect critical national assets and the nation’s economy”, he said.

He called on the public to always avail the command of verifiable information that can lead to the arrest of vandals, adding that the identities of informants will always be protected.

“We share a robust camaraderie with natives and assure our informants of the sacrosanctity of their identities.

“We operate in a well-ventilated environment that midwives information acquisition and management “, he said.

The suspects, who are farmers from Ubomiri, Emoha in Rivers, said they were deceived by one Mr Kingdom, now at large, to convey galvanized pipes into the bush at midnight.

 

