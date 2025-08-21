22.8 C
Lagos
August 21, 2025
Trending now

Celebrations as shortcut, MC Bob bag Most Consistent Comedians of the Year…

Wike flags off water projects in Bwari, says Tinubu always fulfills promise

‎NNPP to take Crucial Decisions at Aug 28,2025 NEC Meeting

NNPC’s New Business Model Hinged on Value Creation, Efficiency — Ojulari

Tinubu, Akpabio hail NDDC boss as Niger Delta Pace Setter

Obasanjo reaffirms support for engineering as NSE President visits Abeokuta

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 21, 2025

World Humanitarian Day: Access Holdings Reinforces Culture of Service and Community Impact

Oil bunkering: NSCDC nabs 2 suspects, seizes equipment in Imo

TD Africa Earns AI ISO Certifications

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Obasanjo reaffirms support for engineering as NSE President visits Abeokuta

by Peter Anayo0116

Former President of Nigeria, Engr. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, PhD, GCFR, FNSE, has reiterated his unwavering support for the Engineering profession at both the Branch and National levels. He made this known while receiving the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, during her historic one-day official visit to the Abeokuta Branch of the Society on 19th August 2025.

During the courtesy visit to his residence in Abeokuta, the NSE President highlighted the modest achievements of her administration and used the opportunity to formally invite the former Head of State to the upcoming International NSE Conference in Ibadan. In response, Engr Chief Obasanjo expressed appreciation for the visit, assured the President of his attendance at the Conference and Society of his continued support in strengthening the Engineering profession as a driver of national development.

Earlier in the day, the President was warmly received at the Abeokuta Branch Secretariat by the Branch Chairman, Engr. Olumayowa Ayodeji Idowu, FNSE, described the occasion as both a privilege and a blessing. He emphasized that the visit was highly symbolic as it reaffirmed the strong bond between the National Secretariat and the Branch, while reflecting the President’s commitment to engaging directly with members across the country. He praised NSE President’s visionary, inclusive, and innovative leadership, which he noted continues to inspire Engineers nationwide.

The Branch Chairman also celebrated the NSE President, describing her trailblazing achievements as an inspiration for generations to come. He reaffirmed the Branch’s loyalty to her administration and commitment to advancing Engineering excellence, supporting national development, and improving member welfare.

The visit concluded with renewed assurances of collaboration and unity, leaving members inspired and proud of the growing impact of the NSE under the leadership of Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Joint committee seating for 2025 Budget Defence of  Ministry of Interior held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

OTC 2025: Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri with other stakeholders tour Nigerian pavilion

Editor

Public Hearing on three Bills , General Public , Stakeholders, by the House Committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO