NNPC Ltd. Prioritizes ESG practices for sustainable growth

FAVOUR ISHEMBER , Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to value creation, competitiveness, and efficiency as the foundation of its new business model.

Speaking in a press statement issued to Daily Champion and signed by the Company, Ojulari disclosed during his keynote address at the 2025 Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) Energy and Labour Summit (PEALS 2025) in Abuja.

The statement said the company is undergoing a transformation driven by the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and global market dynamics, with a renewed focus on operational excellence and investor confidence.

Ojulari noted that NNPC Limited is operating under a new business model focused on value creation, competitiveness, and efficiency, which includes restructuring joint ventures, monetizing assets, and investing in critical infrastructure across the value.

The Chief Executive explained that the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry rests on strong ESG practices, with global investors and communities judging energy companies not only by what they produce but how responsibly they produce it.

He revealed that NNPC Limited has initiated an Energy Transition Roadmap to reduce its carbon footprint, invest in gas as a transition fuel, and improve transparency.

Nothing that the company is investing in gas as a transition fuel to support Nigeria’s energy security and economic growth.

“With the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), we now have a framework to transform our investment climate. NNPC Limited is now operating under a new business model, focused on value creation, competitiveness, and efficiency. This includes restructuring joint ventures, monetizing assets, and investing in critical infrastructure across the value chain.”

The company stresses the need for stakeholder alignment to unlock stranded assets and boost incremental production through coordinated actions across the value chain.

Engr. Ojulari called for collaboration between PENGASSAN, labour unions, investors, government, and industry stakeholders to assure stability, de-risk the environment, and create conditions for sustainable growth.

PENGASSAN plays a pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s energy workforce, and Engr. Ojulari commended the organization for its efforts.

NNPC Ltd. is committed to innovation, collaboration, and national development, urging all stakeholders to embrace resilience as a deliberate choice for the future.