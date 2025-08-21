Lagos Assembly pays tribute to late ex-lawmaker, Victor Akande

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday paid tribute to a former member of the House, Hon. Victor Akande.

Akande, who died on July 30, 2025, after a brief illness, is scheduled to be buried on August 22 in Lagos.

Akand,e who represented Ojo constituency I, served as the chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, LASIEC and Public Petitions, between 2015 and 2023.

In his tribute, Hon. Suraj Tijani (Ojo II), who raised the matter under Personal Explanation, described Akande as a dedicated member.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa II) noted that Akande was hardworking and effective as a committee chairman, adding “We are all debtors to death.”

Yishawu commended Obasa for supporting the late lawmaker during his illness.

Hon. Nureni Akinsanya noted that the deceased was popularly known as ‘Lacuna.’

He added that he was a respected and outspoken lawmaker in the 9th Assembly.

He prayed for God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi I) expressed gratitude to the Speaker for his gesture towards Akande’s family, while Hon. Abiodun Tobun described the deceased as a friendly and committed fellow.

Tobun further suggested that the Assembly’s laws be reviewed to cater for members facing health challenges.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa described the late Akande as trustworthy and courageous in handling assignments entrusted to him.

Obasa however, advised his colleagues to prioritize their health.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2