Kenyon International Champions Leadership and Youth Empowerment at NAICE 2025

Kenyon International, a leading service provider in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to leadership development, youth empowerment, collaboration, and innovation at the recently concluded SPE Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2025.

Throughout the three-day event, the company engaged with global industry stakeholders, unveiled groundbreaking solutions, and reiterated its dedication to nurturing Africa’s next generation of energy leaders.

At the Africa Young Professionals (AYP) Workshop themed “Empowering Africa’s Young Energy Leaders,” Kenyon’s CEO, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, delivered a compelling call for continental collaboration to drive innovation in the energy sector. “Africa has the talent and the resources; what we need now is unity of purpose. We need to work as a team, with East Africans, South Africans, and Central Africans. When we collaborate, we empower ourselves to become the next generation of energy leaders,” he said.

Dr. Ekpenyong also highlighted Kenyon’s technical capabilities, referencing a recent success in unlocking over 6,000 barrels per day from a previously inaccessible well, as well as the deployment of the company’s proprietary Sleep Lock technology to stabilize a collapsing drill hole. “These achievements, birthed through collaborations, have positioned Kenyon as the primary point of contact for well emergencies, delivering solutions that save resources, reduce downtime, and strengthen national capacity”, he added.

SPEI President Olivier Houzé also addressed participants at the AYP Workshop with an insightful presentation on the rising role of Generative AI in the energy sector. He introduced an SPEI-developed AI platform designed to empower young professionals with knowledge, tools, and innovative resources to address both technical and business challenges in the industry.

Kenyon International continues to invest in the development of young talent through scholarship programs, technical workshops, and sponsorship of youth-led initiatives, demonstrating its forward-thinking commitment to shaping the future of Africa’s energy landscape.

About Kenyon International

Kenyon International is an indigenous oilfield service company established in 2012, specialising in well intervention, completion, and control solutions. Providing services such as drilling completion support, wellhead maintenance, idle well management, and emergency blowout response, Kenyon has a proven track record in restoring production, including stabilising collapsing wells. Recognised as a trusted first responder for well emergencies in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, the company operates to ISO 9001:2015 standards, with a focus on safety, technical excellence, and local content development.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers is a nonprofit professional organisation with more than 132,000 members in 146 countries that collects, disseminates, and exchanges technical knowledge about the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources and related technologies for the public good.