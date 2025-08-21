Irregular migration: 7,000 Nigerians stranded in Libya, says NIDCOM

The chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that about 7,000 Nigerian immigrants are stranded in Libya.

Dabiri-Erewa’s disclosure at the official launch of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), strategic plan for Nigeria, 2025-2027, in Abuja.

Dabiri-Etewa, who spoke on Tuesday night, said, “As we speak, 7000 Nigerians are stranded in Libya. At this time and age, people still travel by road.”

IOM Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Ms. Sharon Dimanche, in her welcome address, stated that the IOM strategic plan for Nigeria was developed by Nigerians and owned by Nigerians.

She said, “We all sat together, led by the minister of humanitarian, budget and economic planning, at a technical level, and went through our strategy. And why did we do that? Because for me, it was not about IOM.

“It was about you. That is why I came to this country, for us to sit and serve one another.

So we reviewed our strategy, went into details, reflecting some of those priorities, and what we have here is a reflection of your own ideas, what you proposed, and led by your technical people, whom we sat together.

“This is not just an IOM strategy for Nigeria, it is Nigeria’s strategy supported by IOM, developed through inclusive consultations and shaped by national priorities,” she added.

She also used the opportunity to call on the federal government and all other stakeholders to support the full implementation of the strategic plan.

She said, “We are not just launching the strategy to leave it there, but I’m counting on each and every one of you to implement that strategy together, so that when we sit down three years, five years from now, we can hold each other accountable.

“We want to see that difference. And I’m counting on you for your support to make that difference.”

The Deputy Director IOM, Ugochi Daniels, in her goodwill message said, “I’m sure with this team and with the rest of the United Nations team here and the partnership with the government, the road might be steep, but we will get there.

“What I want to add to that is that the strategy that we are launching today is how we as IOM are translating in concrete terms our commitment in achieving the vision the national development aspirations of the federal government of Nigeria in partnership with all of you represented here and the organizations and states and at the federal level that you represent.”

She assured, “It is my firm and concrete belief that when we gather again at the end of the strategy we will be able to celebrate not just the achievements from the strategy but the achievements of all of the states that are supported and the achievements of the federal government of Nigeria and the contribution IOM has had to make to this.”

The Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Sununu, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, representatives of Borno, Yobe, Abia, Bauchi and others pledged to support the implementation of the IOM strategic plan.