High expectations with massive support as RitaDaniels joins race for AGN Presidency

by Peter Anayo0326

A veteran actress, Rita Daniels Chukwuji, has joined in the race for the presidency of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), aiming to succeed Dr. Emeka Rollas, whose tenure comes to end soon, ABUJAPRESS reports.

The Guild has since inaugurated the National Electoral Committee set up by the BOT ahead of the next national election.

Rita Daniels has rolled out her manifesto, focusing on giving actors value for their art and creativity.

She has been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, featuring in several movies and mentoring young actors who today have become authorities in their own right.

A supporter who wants a female presidency of AGN posted on social media, “This is long overdue! Rita Daniels Chukwuji is more than qualified.

“She’s a mother to all, a pillar of wisdom, and a true example of leadership with a heart.

“Her dedication, kindness, and selflessness have touched so many lives in this industry. I strongly believe this position will only give her a bigger platform to keep uniting, guiding, and inspiring us.

“Let’s rally behind her and make sure the world knows she is the right choice for President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

 

