Group blames Nigeria’s economic woes on marginalization of major Oil producing communities in Niger Delta

Association of Niger Delta Upland Community protesting at Rumuekpe in Rivers.

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The leader of the Association of Niger Delta Upland Communities in Rivers State, Isa Muhammad-Obiri, has blamed Nigeria’s Economic challenges and sufferings experienced by citizens on the alleged marginalisation of Rumuekpe, one of the major oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta region.

Muhammad-Obiri made the claims on Thursday while addressing Journalists on the state of affairs in Rumuekpe community, in Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

He regretted that Rumuekpe, despite hosting the biggest oil manifold in Nigeria and its contribution to the nation’s economy, the community has been denied basic amenities such as; good hospital, education, and electricity, amongst others.

He said, “Nigeria will continue to suffer not just economically, but in all ramifications, if the right thing is not done.”

Muhammad-Obiri said his claims followed the involvement of the gods of the land in shutting down the manifold in the community, after the people were allegedly manhandled unjustly by the military last year during a protest that lasted for close to two months.

Narrating how long the Rumuekpe people have suffered due to the activities of some individuals, especially those he described as a cabal within the community, he urged the Nigerian government to have a rethink and proffer ways ‘of making the people smile and develop the area.

He advised Renaissance Energy, the new company taking over from Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, against negotiating with any individuals especially the cabal on issues concerning development of the community but should come down to the community to have a round table talk with all stakeholders including men, women and youths in order to know first hand, the problems of the people.

He said such a move will enable the company to work toward solving challenges being faced by the people, which he said will pacify the gods to reopen the manifold for operation.

According to him, “Rumuekpe community is one of the biggest oil-producing communities in Niger Delta and Nigeria.

We have contributed greatly to the economy of the nation, but we have been suffering for years, even before the shutdown of the manifold.

“The suffering was even one of the major reasons why our people protested for 14 days from 21st April, 2023, when the upland communities request for what belongs to them.

“In Niger Delta, we have the Riverine and we have the upland, but it seems as if the upland are not part of the region.

Those from the upland communities hardly occupy top positions or offices in the Niger Delta.

“Now, the main problem here is that Rumuekpe where the protest by the upland communities was held in 2023, we are the most marginalised oil-producing community in the Niger Delta.

“Since 1958 till today, Rumuekpe people cannot boast of a medical centre, no good road, no electricity and other social amenities.

If they even try to remember us, they will bring and rule with strategic sentiments. Rumuekpe is one.

“When we rose for a peaceful protest, all the security agencies were duly informed, but unfortunately, the military and not even the police came and molested the men, women and youths. Rumuekpe people were beaten, it was at that point that the gods of the land rose and shutdown the manifold.

“That is why I said that it is the cabal that have caused the hunger in this country, as Rumuekpe continues to suffer, Nigeria will continue to suffer.

“There is enough oil in the Rumuekpe manifold to salvage the country, but the gods are holding it, once the right thing is done, and the federal government comes to Rumuekpe community and do the needful by developing the community, put things in order, get the elders and address the people properly, then Nigeria can be free.

But as far as Rumuekpe manifold is continuously shutdown, Nigeria and West Africa will keep suffering, and Nigeria will continue to suffer too”.

