FG commences registration to train 100,000 youths in financial literacy

The Federal Government has commenced registration for a nationwide free financial education programme that would train 100,000 youths annually in financial literacy, global trade, entrepreneurship, and investing.

Mrs Omolara Esan, Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Youth Development, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said the training was in partnership with Investonaire Academy.

According to her, the strategic initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in today’s complex financial landscape.

“By expanding access to financial education, the programme aims to transform lives, improve employability, and promote sustainable wealth creation across the country.

“Through this collaboration, participants will benefit from a comprehensive and practical learning platform covering global asset classes such as commodities, gold, equities, and foreign exchange.

“Also, alongside training in risk management, portfolio development, and wealth-building strategies. Graduates of the programme will receive an industry-recognised certificate, supporting career advancement and entrepreneurial growth,’’ she said.

According to her, the programme will be delivered through an engaging Learning Management System (LMS) that integrates gamified learning, simulations, quizzes, and real-world trading scenarios, making financial education accessible and interactive.

Esan said that the in-person training sessions would also commence in Abuja shortly, with expansion to other states.

“The initiative is open to all Nigerian youths, including students, NYSC members, entrepreneurs, job seekers, and young professionals across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

She disclosed that registration is free of charge and available via the Investonaire website. (NAN)