Few hours ago, Russian’s epochal declaration made by President Vladimir Putin, has sent shockwaves throughout the globe, precipitating a paradigm shift in the trajectory of international relations and economic governance. By unequivocally expelling the Rothschild banking cartel from Russian territory, Putin has dealt a severe blow to the New World Order, imperiling the entrenched interests of global elites.

Ostensibly, this resolute action is tantamount to a revolution, one that seeks to dismantle the centuries-old stranglehold of financial oligarchies. For over two centuries, the Rothschilds have wielded considerable influence, orchestrating economic conquests, installing central banks, fabricating crises, and enforcing IMF slavery. Their Machiavellian game plan, predicated on crashing economies, offering “bailout loans,” and demanding total control in return, has been laid bare by Putin’s bold initiative.

By championing de-dollarization, Putin has launched a major offensive against the US dollar’s hegemony, neutralizing the IMF’s stranglehold and breaking the globalist monopoly. Russia’s strategic shift towards gold, rubles, and BRICS-backed currencies has far-reaching implications, potentially reconfiguring the global economic landscape.

Key Implications of Russia’s Move:

– De-dollarization: A significant challenge to the US dollar’s dominance, potentially paving the way for alternative currencies and economic systems.

– Global Economic Rebalancing: A shift in the global economic power dynamics, with emerging markets and BRICS nations playing a more prominent role.

– Reduced Dependence on Western Institutions: Russia’s move to reduce its reliance on Western financial institutions, such as the IMF, could inspire other nations to follow suit.

Putin’s defiant declaration, “Our future generations will be born without Rothschild chains on their hands and feet,” resonates as a battle cry for nations seeking to break free from the shackles of financial servitude. This statement, made before the Russian parliament, underscores the leader’s commitment to sovereignty and economic independence.

The repercussions of Putin’s actions will be closely watched, as they have the potential to reshape the global economic order. The people of Earth have received a plan for liberation, one that emphasizes the importance of national sovereignty, economic independence, and self-determination.

Potential Consequences:

– Global Economic Instability: Russia’s move could lead to increased economic instability, particularly in the short term, as the global economy adjusts to a new paradigm.

– Rise of Alternative Currencies: The growth of alternative currencies, such as BRICS-backed currencies, could challenge the US dollar’s dominance and create new economic opportunities.

– New Global Order: Putin’s initiative could contribute to the emergence of a new global order, one that is more multipolar and less dominated by Western powers.

In conclusion, Putin’s bold initiative has ignited a firestorm that will likely continue to reverberate throughout the globe, precipitating a fundamental shift in the trajectory of international relations and economic governance.

Hon Emma Nnadi writer, editor and political affairs analyst, hails from Inyishi in Ikeduru Imo State.