August 21, 2025
Trending now

COAS promises improved soldiers’ welfare, commissions multiple projects in Rivers

Emilokan, Propaganda Economics And The Gathering Storm

I’m not in supremacy battle with any traditional ruler – Alaafin

NAPTIP arrests eight human trafficking suspects, rescues 29 foreign victims in Abuja

Nigeria needs 25,000 refrigerated trucks to bridge cold-chain gaps

Sangotedo Food hub will be operational by 2026- Sanwo-Olu

Investigate hearing of 2021 Auditor General report, which summons 11 Discos over…

NNPC Ltd. Prioritizes ESG practices for sustainable growth

Oil industry group, PETAN honours SNEPCo MD with Award of Excellence

Celebrations as shortcut, MC Bob bag Most Consistent Comedians of the Year…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

COAS promises improved soldiers’ welfare, commissions multiple projects in Rivers

by Peter Anayo073

EMMANUEL  NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has assured officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army of his commitment to improving their welfare.

Lieutenant General Oluyede also promised to ensure that critical challenges and needs of soldiers and those of their family members are well taken care of.

The COAS made the promises while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday at the end of his 3 days operational visit to the Headquarters of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army and their area of responsibility.

He hinted that his visit was aimed at assessing both the operational readiness of the division and the state of soldier welfare across the area of responsibility, as well as boosting morale of troops and ensuring sustained military effectiveness in the region.

He said, “With the support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, we are making concerted efforts to improve the living and working conditions of our soldiers and their families.

“I am in 6 Division area of responsibility primarily to assess the operational readiness of the division, as well as examine the level of my soldiers’ welfare, because I am very particular about the well-being of my soldiers and their families.

“I have gone round the division and I know very well the challenges, and I’m going to address them within the resources available to me as the leader of the Army,” he said.

“I promised my soldiers that I’ll do my very best with the support of the Federal Government to make life better for them.

That’s why I came here, and I think my purpose has been achieved.”

Our Correspondent reports that the COAS, during the visit, also commissioned several projects including the Python Harmony House, Extension of the 6 Division Headquarters, renovated 10-by-Family Corporal Below Quarters, remodeled 29 Battalion Quarter Guard, a new 6 Division Garrison Guard Room, two blocks of newly constructed Corporal Below Quarters, among others.

The Army Chief also used the opportunity to address troops and engage with key stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Wike vows to complete ICC, road projects before Tinubu’s 2nd anniversary

Peter Anayo

Special Valedictory Session; Bayelsa govt honours departed commissioner for Trade , Investment, Late Kenigua

Peter Anayo

N/Delta Stakeholders hail Tinubu’s performance after two years in office

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO