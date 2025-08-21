COAS promises improved soldiers’ welfare, commissions multiple projects in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has assured officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army of his commitment to improving their welfare.

Lieutenant General Oluyede also promised to ensure that critical challenges and needs of soldiers and those of their family members are well taken care of.

The COAS made the promises while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday at the end of his 3 days operational visit to the Headquarters of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army and their area of responsibility.

He hinted that his visit was aimed at assessing both the operational readiness of the division and the state of soldier welfare across the area of responsibility, as well as boosting morale of troops and ensuring sustained military effectiveness in the region.

He said, “With the support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, we are making concerted efforts to improve the living and working conditions of our soldiers and their families.

“I am in 6 Division area of responsibility primarily to assess the operational readiness of the division, as well as examine the level of my soldiers’ welfare, because I am very particular about the well-being of my soldiers and their families.

“I have gone round the division and I know very well the challenges, and I’m going to address them within the resources available to me as the leader of the Army,” he said.

“I promised my soldiers that I’ll do my very best with the support of the Federal Government to make life better for them.

That’s why I came here, and I think my purpose has been achieved.”

Our Correspondent reports that the COAS, during the visit, also commissioned several projects including the Python Harmony House, Extension of the 6 Division Headquarters, renovated 10-by-Family Corporal Below Quarters, remodeled 29 Battalion Quarter Guard, a new 6 Division Garrison Guard Room, two blocks of newly constructed Corporal Below Quarters, among others.

The Army Chief also used the opportunity to address troops and engage with key stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

