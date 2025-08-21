Celebrations as shortcut, MC Bob bag Most Consistent Comedians of the Year Award

Veteran Nigerian comedians, Onwunakugwu Ndubuisi Joseph, known by the stage name Shortcut, along with his colleague Bob Assiga, popularly known aa MC Bob, have been honoured as the Most Consistent Comedians of the Year.

The award was conferred on them at the recently concluded Africa CEO Merit Awards which took at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

“The Africa CEO Merit Awards is proud to confirm Shortcut and MC Bob as recipients of the Most Consistent Comedians of the Year award!

“Their unmatched energy, relentless creativity, and consistent delivery of premium humor have not only kept us entertained but have also elevated the Nigerian comedy scene globally”, the award organizer Amb. Chris Odey said.

The duo has been praised for their professional partnership, which has given them massive leverage as they complement each other.

They have performed at various big stages to the excitement of guests for several years.

The duo headlines the comedy club at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, where young, talented comedians had the opportunity to hone their comedy skills.

They have also shown support to each other on their various shows, to ensure huge success, a partnership that has been praised among industry stakeholders.

MC Shortcut has demonstrated support for The Magnificent Comedy, as well as In My Wildest Dream, annual shows organised by his colleague, MC Bob.

The award is seen as a call for other partners, either in entertainment, fashion, business or other secto,r to value and respect partnership for greater exploits and value.

Their collaboration also came to the fore last year, during the International Youth Day 2024 in Abuja, as they put up an excellent performance at an event organised by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with UNESCO as part of activities marking the day.