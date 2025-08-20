Why Julius Berger got Abuja Centenary City infrastructure contract –MD

The Managing Director of Abuja Centenary City, Dr. Odenigwe Ike Michaels Jr. has disclosed why Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC was eminently qualified for the award of the contract to build the City’s road and related infrastructure saying that the company’s legendary quality work on several projects across the country, speak volumes about its abilities.

Speaking after the contract signing ceremony for Phase 1 of the project’s Primary Infrastructure Development in his office last Friday, Michaels challenged Julius Berger to better it’s past records in quality projects delivery.

Saying that the contract signing marks the official resumption of construction work in the City from an 11-year pause, he described the project as Abuja’s foremost urban renewal initiative designed to attract international investment and provide a multinational lifestyle hub with key components comprising five-star hotels, luxury residences, International Commerce Centre, the Centenary International Convention Centre, the Mall of Africa and a Championship Golf Course.

Responding, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch appreciated the opportunity given the company to deliver another quality job.

“Centenary City is more than an urban development. It is an investment in the future of Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory; a catalyst for jobs, business opportunities and international investment. It will showcase world class shipping malls, hotels, leisure spaces and recreation including a Championship golf course; all designed to reflect both modern excellence and Nigeria ‘s cultural heritage,” Lubasch said.

Going down memory lane, he said, “Julius Berger’s relationship with Abuja Centenary City’s visionary project started in 2014 when the project was launched as a bold statement of Nigeria’s ambition for the century.”

He added that since then, Julius Berger has continued to share an unwavering belief in its promise.

“For over a decade, we have watched and supported it’s step-by-step transformation from a bold idea to reality,” Lubasch further said, adding that, “the contract we sign today, the 4.31 km international standard dual carriageway with various utilities and media. It is not just a road. It is the first major artery of this great City, opening access to the first development phase and laying the foundation for its growth.”

Stressing that Julius Berger has, for over six decades, been trusted to deliver infrastructure that endure, Lubasch declared that Julius Berger will bring the same precision, quality and commitment to the Abuja Centenary City project to ensure it meets the world-class standards to which the Free Zone aspires.

On that note, the Managing Director said, “together, we will give future residents and businesses investors the confidence that their commitment here is built on a solid and lasting foundation even as he promised, when you see this road completed, you will want to see many more kilometres of Julius Berger roads in this extraordinary city.

Julius Berger’s Regional Manager, Region Central and North, Oliver Berger alongside others accompanied the Managing Director to the landmark event.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2