Tinubu orders installation of solar mini grids in universities for energy solutions

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to have energy solutions, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has directed the installation of solar mini grids in the universities across the nation.

The minister made the disclosure during the unveiling of a Multi-Purpose Auditorium at the Lagos State University (LASU) Epe Campus, Lagos.

The hall, which is a 560-seater architectural masterpiece was donated by the Chief Executive Officer of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, Mr Olatunji Bello.

The donation was to give back to humanity as part of his 60th birthday celebration in 2021.

Bello, a former Secretary to the Lagos State Government and Commissioner under President Bola Tinubu as a Governor, came up with the idea of donating the edifice four years ago.

The Minister of Education who is the chairman of the occasion, Dr Tunji Alausa, expressed satisfaction over the initiative, saying, “You could have used the money on luxury, but you chose to spend it on this campus.”

The minister gave kudos to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello. “LASU is the most subscribed university in Nigeria today when it comes to JAMB. You keep the campus in the atmosphere of tranquility.”

He added, “You have a Governor and a President who believe in education and human capital development.

The President, in the last thirty years, has committed the largest amount of money to the health and education sectors.

“The President places education as the centre of national development.

By this time, next year, you will have energy solutions. The President has given commitment that every university in the country will have a solar mini grid that will make them energy sufficient.”

He stressed that the edifice being donated is not just brick and mortar but a vision of a lasting legacy.

“This is the power of an individual who is committed to public good. The benefit will ripple far beyond this campus,” he stated.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said, “This iconic edifice, generously donated by one of our illustrious sons, Honourable Olatunji Bello, stands as a testament to vision, commitment, and the enduring value of giving back to society.”

He noted that Bello had over the years, contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos.

“Together with his wife, he has continued to leave a legacy of service and philanthropy, and today’s commissioning further cements that legacy.

“This modern facility is more than just a building; it is a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and intellectual engagement.

It will serve as a hub for academic discourse, cultural exchange, and strategic gatherings, enriching the learning environment for our students and inspiring them to aim for excellence.

“As a government, we have consistently emphasized education as a critical pillar of our development agenda.

Under the Education and Technology component of the THEMES+ Agenda, we remain resolute in our commitment to provide world-class infrastructure and opportunities that will produce globally competitive graduates and strengthen Lagos as a centre of excellence.

“What we are witnessing here today perfectly aligns with our vision for a Greater Lagos, a Lagos where government, institutions, and private citizens join hands to advance education and empower the next generation.”

The Vice Chancellor who is the wife of the donor, Prof Olatunji-Bello, thanked the Governor, “Your presence represents more than a ceremonial visit, it symbolizes commitment to excellence.

“This is the first time a sitting Governor will set his foot on this campus in an official capacity.”

She appreciated her husband’s philanthropic gesture to the institution over the years, noting that since he marked his 50th anniversary, the donor had spearheaded the scholarship of a number of students in various faculties in the last 14 years.

“The facility represents more than an architectural edifice; it emphasizes the fact that when we invest in education, we invest in the future.”

The VC noted that the donation of the auditorium is equivalent of the 3rd goal of the university, which has to do with a lasting infrastructure.

While thanking the Governor for his support, she appealed to more private individuals to lend a helping hand to the higher institution in terms of power supply.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, said, “I’m here to rejoice with Bello and his wife, I’m very close to Tunji.”

“I have always been wondering despite the complaints, I got to parties where decorations will cost as high as N500million and food will cost almost N500million but Bello has decided to put such money for the benefit of humanity. It is a testimony over what God has done in his life. He is doing everything possible to elevate humanity.”

The donor, Bello stated that the commissioning was not just a chamber to impact knowledge, but also “witness, firsthand, the force of faith, the prophetic power of the tongue and what is possible when we all commit to the pursuit of public good.

By that I mean the audacity to envision what seems most impossible and then summoning a relentless push to make it happen.”

He recalled that at his 50th birthday in 2011, “I had committed to instituting an annual prize in five disciplines namely, Law, Mass Communications, Social Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.”

He explained that it was intentional in choosing the criteria for the award of scholarships, which are academic brilliance, poor background and an indigene of Lagos, saying “To the glory of God Almighty, we have been able to sustain that scholarship programme till date.

“So, as my 60th birthday approached in 2021, the concern was how I could do more. For me, the idea of throwing a big party to mark the occasion was completely off the table.

My darling wife, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the very able Madam Vice Chancellor of this great university, is the one who initially mooted the idea of building something for LASU to mark my 60th birthday.

She was not yet the Vice Chancellor then. I never gave much thought to her suggestion immediately until few days later.”

Bello stressed that when “God gives you a vision, God Almighty will also provide the means in miraculous ways.

Of course, God’s miracle sometimes comes by having some brilliant ideas suddenly deposited in your mind.

“After days of wrestling with the architect’s budget in my head, it suddenly occurred to me I could ask those going to buy me gifts for the 60th birthday to monetise such and hand me the cash to do something really dear to my heart.”

He narrated how a wealthy friend who is a businessman who wanted to give him a brand new Toyota Land-cruiser Jeep but he appealed to him to convert it to cash.

He added, “With donations from other able friends and well-wishers, we got started in 2021.

“The toughest moment being late 2023 and early 2024 when the Naira went down and inflation upset all previous calculations. It meant that the costs were almost tripled at the point of buying finishing materials.

“To continue, I had to sell my property at Magodo estate to keep the workers on site in order that it may not become an abandoned project after three years of construction. To God be the glory, the rest is history.

Continuing, the donor stated, “Without wishing to sound sanctimonious or all-righteous, one point I like to seize this moment to make is the consequential choice between transient enjoyment and posterity.

Thus, by choosing to invest the money through sowing the seed in the vineyard of knowledge, I believe we are invariably preserving my 60th birthday cake in a way that it will be shared and savoured by many generations to come.

“Besides, this is my humble way of supporting the argument that public purpose is served better by helping public universities fill the infrastructural gap.

“Certainly, the government alone cannot do it. Private individuals who really have the means should invest in public tertiary education to create more opportunities as is prevalent in several developed countries.”

He advised the students to start benefiting from the auditorium in the production of ideas. ‘As you begin to take your seat and hear the voices of your lecturers echo through the Public Address System, I sincerely hope this auditorium will inspire you to double your zeal to excel in your academic pursuit and become the next Ayodele Awojobi, Wole Soyinka, Chike Obi, Isa Abubakar, Oluwasanmi, OlikoyeRansome-Kuti, Ojetunji Aboyade, among other academic giants in our history.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2