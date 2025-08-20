The Day Calabash Bended: Tradition, evolution, and the question of our values

By Sola Adebawo

The Osun/Osogbo festival, an event steeped in centuries of tradition, recently unveiled a startling departure from its age-old rituals. For the first time in its revered history, the sacred calabash, a symbol of purity and divine blessings, was carried by a man, not by a virgin maiden. This singular act has sparked a nationwide debate, leaving many to wonder, in the words of a viral question, “Awon virgin da?” – Where are the virgins?

This incident is more than a mere break in tradition; it’s a powerful microcosm of the profound tension between a rapidly evolving society and its deep-seated cultural and religious foundations. The community sources’ revelation of a “scarcity of virgin girls” is a clear symptom of a much larger societal shift. In today’s world, social norms that once dictated life from birth to grave have been re-evaluated and, in many cases, discarded. The concept of virginity, which once held immense public and communal significance, has become a more private, individual matter. This is the cultural evolutionat play, driven by global trends, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on personal autonomy.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owade I, playing football

The shift in Osogbo is a powerful example of what can be called the “bender issue” of our time. It forces us to confront an uncomfortable truth: when a core tradition becomes practically impossible to uphold, how does the culture respond? The community’s decision to have a man carry the calabash shows a pragmatic and deliberate choice. Rather than allowing the festival to halt or the ritual to be left unfulfilled, they chose to adapt. This wasn’t a reckless disregard for their beliefs but a courageous act of religious adaptation—prioritizing the continuity and spirit of the festival over a rigid adherence to a specific, and now unattainable, detail.

This adaptation didn’t happen without a firestorm of discussion. For some, this change is a sign of moral decay, a lamentable indicator that we are losing our traditional values and slipping into a spiritual vacuum. They see the broken ritual as a dangerous precedent, fearing that if today it’s the calabash, tomorrow it could be something even more fundamental. On the other hand, many believe this is a necessary and even healthy evolution. They argue that traditions are not meant to be static museums but living practices that must breathe and change with the times to remain relevant. From this perspective, the festival’s continuity, even in a modified form, is a testament to the resilience of the culture.

“Bender Issues” in Global Religions and Traditional Leadership

This challenge isn’t unique to Osun worship; it’s a universal struggle for any living faith. Both Christianity and Islamhave faced, and continue to face, their own “bender issues.”



A man carrying the sacred calabash at Osun Oshogbo festival

In Christianity, the debate over women’s ordination is a prime example. For centuries, the priesthood was exclusively male, a tradition based on patriarchal interpretations of scripture and historical context. However, with the rise of the feminist movement and changing social values, many Christian denominations have had to decide whether to bend this tradition. While some, like the Catholic Church, maintain a rigid stance, others, such as the Anglican Communion, have adapted by ordaining women as priests and bishops. This has led to internal schisms but has also allowed these churches to remain relevant to a more egalitarian society.

Similarly, Islam grapples with the application of Sharia law in modern, secular states. The traditional, comprehensive application of Sharia, which includes specific penal codes and social regulations, often conflicts with contemporary democratic values and human rights. This has led to a significant “bender issue” where Islamic scholars and communities must either reinterpret Sharia to align with modern justice systems or risk being seen as outdated. Progressive Muslim thinkers argue that the spirit of Islamic law—justice, compassion, and equality—should be prioritized over its literal, historical applications, while traditionalists advocate for its strict enforcement.

Even beyond religion, our traditional institutions are constantly evolving. Consider the role of traditional rulers in Nigeria today. A few generations ago, the idea of a revered monarch engaging in a modern sport would have been unthinkable. But today, we see the Olu of Warri playing basketball or the Alaafin of Oyo playing football. These acts don’t diminish their royal status; rather, they demonstrate a willingness to engage with contemporary culture and connect with younger generations on their own terms. This subtle bending of tradition allows the institution of royalty to remain visible and relevant in a modern society.

The Osun/Osogbo festival incident serves as a powerful reminder that all religions and cultures, from ancient indigenous faiths to global powerhouses, are in a constant state of flux. The path forward lies not in resisting change outright, but in thoughtfully navigating it, finding the balance between honoring our past and embracing our future.