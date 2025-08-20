Seven reasons you must not buy LucreziaBySujimoto — Until you’ve read this

There are luxuries, and then there’s Luxury, one is noise dressed as elegance — polished in marble, hidden behind chandeliers, and sold on hype. The other is rare, undeniable, and impossible to ignore.

This is the insider’s look at Banana Island’s most gossiped-about address — where true sophistication meets bold architecture, and where “settling for less” is no longer an option.

The Man, The Myth, The Noise lot has been happening in the Nigerian real estate sector lately — and somehow, one name keeps piercing through the noise: Sujimoto.Some think Sujimoto is one of the boldest visionaries in the Luxury real estate sector; to others, the name resonates like an incantation in elite circles. Some call him a genius. Others, an overachiever. A few can’t stand him. And yet, strangely, even his critics can’t seem to hate what he builds. Especially when that product is The Lucrezia — a building that doesn’t just house the 1% of the 1% ultra-wealthy; it rewrites the definition of luxury within an industry plagued with mediocrity.

In fact, it has become a running joke in the industry: show a client a “high-end” apartment anywhere else, and the first question is often, “Nice… but how does it compare to Sujimoto?” Observers note that the company’s obsession with perfection has effectively become the benchmark that other developers are measured against — whether they like it or not. Luxury addiction, it seems, is unavoidable.

What People Are SayingWhen one of Sujimoto’s clients first laid eyes on Lucrezia, she abandoned English altogether and declared: “LucreziaBySujimoto est l’œuvre d’art architecturale la plus sophistiquée et la plus séduisante jamais créée connue de l’humanité!”Which loosely translates into: “This is the most sophisticated and seductive piece of architectural art ever created in human history!”The Folklore of Empty TowersIt is a familiar whisper in Ikoyi real estate circles: luxury apartments standing empty, gathering dust like abandoned wine cellars. It’s true… for some. But history has a way of making exceptions. Look at 4 Bourdillon, which sold out before its last coat of paint, or The Belmonte, which stands proudly in Ikoyi with not a unit left. Lucrezia is no different. In fact, it’s been snapped up “faster than hot Jollof rice at a Saturday Lagos Owanbe.”What truly defines these projects, however, is the vision behind them. One is an old Lebanese family dynasty, steered by a father, cousins, and sons. Another belongs to an Indian conglomerate, backed by faceless corporate capital.Sujimoto is different. It is one man. One vision. One relentless pursuit of excellence. From the first grain of sand to the last chandelier, he ensures that prudence, sophistication, and luxury are not merely features—they are the very essence of each of his projects.And when it comes to LucreziaBySujimoto, there are seven compelling reasons why you might not want to buy — at least, not before you’ve read this.

1) Quality Beyond Compromise–

Even during economic downturns, Lucrezia had every opportunity to compromise on its standard—but it refused. While critics whispered that Sujimoto had overspent, every decision, every naira invested, was intentional: not for extravagance, but to set a new benchmark in luxury, a standard others would aspire to, but few could achieve.

The Lucrezia isn’t just another luxury high-rise — it is a masterclass in uncompromising excellence. From blueprint to brick, every decision was governed by one principle: quality, and nothing less.

When Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele Sijibomi Ogundele, the visionary leader and Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, set out to build The Lucrezia, he didn’t merely hire contractors — he traveled across the globe, assembled a global orchestra of architects, engineers, artisans, and designers who obsessed over the tiniest details. The crystallization of chandeliers, the precision of imported tiles and marbles, the strength of the bricks, the finish of sanitary wares, no element was left to chance.

At Sujimoto, the cost of material was never the priority; the quality was. While most developers are content with “good enough,” Sujimoto’s team went for the extraordinary. Where others settle for VitrA, the standard Porcelanosa or standard Duravit fittings, The Lucrezia rises higher — featuring Limited edition Zaha Hadid pieces, where a single sanitary ware commands over €2,000.

And the result? A building outfitted with features that set it apart not just in Ikoyi, but across Nigeria. Africa’s first interactive lobby. A private salon. A crèche with a trained governess to nurture tomorrow’s leaders. A scenic private pool with panoramic views of Banana Island. Full home automation. 24-hour stable power. Electric Vehicle charging stations. A concierge at your beck and call. A world-class gym. A private cinema. Top-tier facility management. And security that is nothing short of fortress-grade.No boasting needed—few, if any, buildings can rival The Lucrezia. Not in Ikoyi. Not anywhere in Nigeria. (Sujimoto is held to these words.)

And for those who doubt, history speaks. At Sujimoto, the pursuit of the extraordinary is no accident; it is founded on two guiding principles: quality and integrity. A decade ago, MediciBySujimoto promised marble cladding—and delivered flawlessly. Today, not a single stone has shifted. The same principles shaped GiulianoBySujimoto, which featured Duravit sanitary wares—limited-edition designs by Philippe Starck—and a Technogym by Simone Saragoni. Ten years on, The Giuliano remains one of Ikoyi’s most iconic addresses.

And now, LucreziaBySujimoto takes that legacy a step further, raising the bar once again for what Nigerian luxury should mean.

2) A Return That Rewrites ROI –

No one can carry your house from Banana Island to Ibadan. It is yours forever.

Lucrezia is more than just a beauty to behold; it is a financial oracle, a timeless hedge against inflation, and a wealth multiplier disguised as architecture. With over 300% ROI to date, this iconic property has quietly outperformed stocks, bonds, and even oil.

“Take, for instance, one of our earliest investors. At groundbreaking, she secured a unit for $850,000. Today, that same apartment is valued at $2.5 million, and by completion, it will exceed $3 million. That is not speculation; that is proof.” Dr. Ogundele asserted.

For those wary of projects that drag on for years, Lucrezia stands apart. It is set to be completed and opened before year’s end, placing early buyers far ahead on the ROI ladder.

This is why investors in Leonardo are not hesitating. They have seen the Lucrezia story unfold, and they know what tomorrow holds. If Lucrezia rewrote ROI, Leonardo shall redefine it. By 2025, those who stepped in early will not just be homeowners; they will be wealth holders.

3. If You’re Addicted to Mediocrity, Lucrezia Is Not for You.

For decades, Nigerian real estate has been a museum of mediocrity. Flat-roofed box blocks, paint that fades faster than the ink on a deed, and design as uninspired as it is predictable—this is what the market has long tolerated.

Lucrezia, however, is a direct challenge to that norm. Born from a visionary ambition to elevate luxury living for the 1% of the 1%, it draws inspiration from the 16th-century Italian Renaissance and the life of Lucrezia de’ Medici, Duchess of Ferrara—one of history’s most prestigious queens. Architects meticulously studied her lifestyle, transforming it into architectural poetry carved in glass, concrete, and marble.

From the golden streets of Dubai to the ateliers of Milan, every element was sourced and refined not to imitate, but to redefine. Every line, angle, and material reflects obsessive research and uncompromising design, setting a new benchmark for luxury in Nigeria—one that refuses to accommodate mediocrity.

The Lucrezia was not doodled on the back of a serviette; it was birthed from global vision. Inspired by skylines in Dubai, Milan, and New York, it represents something Nigeria had never dared to dream of before. If you are satisfied with “good enough” rather than “nothing less than flawless,” this address will unsettle you.

Even its façade tells a story, crafted from Glass-Reinforced Concrete (GRC), a rare architectural skin, sourced from the renowned Spanish iconic brand, the very material trusted in architectural excellence worldwide, engineered to stand for the next 100 years. Sujimoto didn’t “just build” the Lucrezia; it traversed continents to bring Banana Island, a masterpiece that redefines what true luxury should be.

4) Pioneer of Many Firsts in Africa:

Innovation is the mother of excellence, and at Sujimoto, innovation isn’t a slogan, it’s a philosophy. The Lucrezia was designed not to follow trends, but to set them. It stands as the first residential tower in Nigeria to introduce the Rolls Royce of doors — Oikos security doors, an impenetrable blend of beauty and strength. The first with a world-class international spa. The first to showcase Porcelanosa sanitary ware by Zaha Hadid, the same found in Dubai’s 5-star hotels.

It is the first to install an advanced smart Kohler-fitted luxury kitchen, the first to offer residents an immersive IMAX cinema with a 120-inch screen, and the first in Nigeria to integrate Crestron Home Automation, where lights, shades, temperature, locks, and entertainment can be orchestrated at the touch of a single app.

At its crown sits Africa’s most exclusive penthouse — complete with private elevators, an infinity pool, and a private cinema. The Lucrezia also pioneers sustainability, becoming the first residential building in Africa to feature advanced eco-living infrastructure, creating a greener ecosystem for its privileged few. And for the lovers of leisure, it introduces a virtual golf bar with over 2,500 courses worldwide, another first of its kind.

Little wonder The Lucrezia has attracted the attention of global bankers, celebrities, and international investors, cementing its reputation as more than a residence — it is an architectural museum of modern luxury. Slated to open its doors in Q4 2025, LucreziabySujimoto is destined to stand as a living case study in sophistication, innovation, and luxury in its purest form.

5. Location: The Most Coveted Address in Africa.

Dubbed the most affluent neighbourhood in Africa, Banana Island is where the 1% of the 1% reside, making it the richest square metre on the continent. Here, your neighbours are not just wealthy — they are the Adenugas, the Adbul Samad Rabius, Billionaire Businessmen, Multinational MDs, Executive Directors, HNIs, and global music entrepreneur Davido. Imagine stepping out for an evening jog and casually running into Davido strolling with his pet — that’s the lifestyle Banana Island offers.With limited land driving up value, Banana Island is not just prestigious, it’s also one of the smartest ROI opportunities in Africa. Forbes Africa has even ranked it the second safest place in Nigeria, second only to Aso Rock — a testament to the exclusivity and security it offers.

While Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic are admirable, Banana Island has outperformed them all, with property values soaring by over 100% in the last 18 months alone.

And here’s the irony: by the time Lucrezia is completed, it will not merely be another residence — it will become an architectural Mecca. A living masterpiece for aspiring developers, architects, and lovers of intricate detailing, sophistication, and true luxury — the very pillars Sujimoto was built on.

Lucrezia isn’t just setting a standard; it’s redefining the benchmark — so much so that others are already taking cues from it. That’s why you must not buy — unless you’re ready to secure a piece of history that money alone may not buy tomorrow.

”6. Price:

If the thought of paying $2.5 million for a 4-bedroom maisonette makes you hesitate, then Lucrezia is definitely not for you. For context, a standalone house in Banana Island typically costs between ₦5 billion to ₦8 billion, yet Lucrezia delivers comparable luxury in a fraction of the space, with unmatched design and innovation.

Here’s why that number isn’t just a price—it’s an opportunity.A comparable 4-bedroom maisonette on Bourdillon Road or in Eko Atlantic typically sells for between $3.7 million to over $5 million, and that’s often for developments with far less innovation, design sophistication, or exclusivity than LucreziaBySujimoto.

And yet, LucreziaBySujimoto offers the same luxury—in its crown jewel 4-bedroom maisonettes—for just $2.5 million. That’s hundreds of thousands far more competitively priced, yet delivering far more value—architecture, innovation, amenities, and ROI baked in.

“We’ve studied the best, but what we’re building doesn’t just match the best — it beats the best.” Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele LLB.

So don’t buy Lucrezia… unless you’re prepared to watch today’s “price tag” become tomorrow’s regret for those who hesitated.

7. Developer:

Sujimoto may not be the Emaar Group of Dubai, the Candy Brothers behind London’s One Hyde Park, or Arthur Zeckendorf of New York City—but in Africa, it has carved a league of its own. The group doesn’t build for fleeting applause; it builds for enduring value.

Unlike many developments plagued by plumbing nightmares—leaks, noise, constant repairs—Lucrezia’s infrastructure is engineered to last. Industry-leading pipe thickness, paired with the expertise of MEP managers sourced from Dubai, ensures a system that is functional, future-proof, and beyond the ordinary.

The creation of Lucrezia was informed by more than just architecture and location. Meticulous attention was paid to listening—to landlords, tenants, neighbors, and the ultra-wealthy—to understand their pains, desires, and expectations. Armed with this intelligence, the project was crafted not merely to compete with Africa’s finest developments but to establish an entirely new benchmark for luxury living.

Sujimoto didn’t just build Lucrezia; we shattered the mould. Luxury in Nigeria—and arguably all of Africa—will never be seen the same way again. Today, developers daring anything less-than-extraordinary face a new reality: every ceiling, every faucet, every elevator is now measured against Lucrezia. Mediocrity? Practically unsellable.

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Holdings, the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development, and the mastermind developer behind the renowned Giuliano. His other audacious projects—such as LucreziaBySujimoto, the grandiose Sujimoto Twin Towers, the regal Queen Amina by Sujimoto, the magnificent LeonardoBySujimoto, and Sujimoto Farm (an advanced estate system integrating housing, farm hospitals, hotels, and markets)—have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria’s skylines, a testament to Sujimoto’s unrivalled mastery of modern engineering.

