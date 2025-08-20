Sanwo-Olu congratulates Yoruba on Isese Day

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Yoruba on Isese Day, being celebrated across the six South West states on August 20.

He charged the Yoruba, particularly traditionalists, to use the occasion of this year’s Isese Day to remind themselves of the importance of the Yoruba ‘Omoluabi’ ethos, which “include tolerance, hospitality and peaceful coexistence among ourselves and with different religious groups as well as our neighbours.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said his government is committed to promoting indigenous culture, preserving heritage, and supporting traditional institutions in the State.

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum commended the Yoruba people, particularly traditional rulers and traditional religious worshippers, for sustaining and preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage of the forefathers.

He said, although the world has become a global village, with an attendant result in multiculturalism, the Yoruba people have a unique culture and traditional heritage that must be preserved for future generations.

Sanwo-Olu, who commended all the traditional rulers and traditional religious leaders for upholding cultural and traditional virtues of the Yoruba race, urged them to continue to live in peace, harmony, unity and love with people of other religions.

Sanwo-Olu, who declared a public holiday in Lagos State to commemorate Isese Day, also praised his colleagues in the South-West for doing same in their respective states for the celebration.

