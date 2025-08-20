PENGASAN Commissions renovated school in Kwali, FCT, as traditional ruler hails foundation over humanitarian services

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN) has commissioned a renovated Primary School in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

The school, LEA Primary School, Tukuruwa in Kwali Area Council, was in a dilapidated state and had its roof blown off by rain, forcing the school children to sit on bare ground to carry on learning activities.

But the PENGASSAN Foundation, as part of it’s humanitarian services and giving back to society, rehabilitated the school and put it in a proper form for conducive learning.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project on Tuesday, the president of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, said the gesture was to touch the lives of the people and improve the condition of learning in the school.

He described the intervention as one of the most significant ever undertaken by the Foundation, which was launched just two years ago.

“We are extremely delighted to be here today, amidst His Royal Highness and the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, to hand over this particular project that was executed by PENGASSAN Foundation,” Osifo said.

He said that since its establishment, the Foundation has carried out several humanitarian projects across Nigeria, including hospital bill payments for the poor and other community-based interventions.

“We’ve done a lot of interventions across the nuka crannies of the country. We were in different general hospitals to look out for the poorest of the poor in our society.

“By the grace of God, members of PENGASSAN, through its foundation, were able to make those interventions,” Osifo said.

Osifo stressed that the decision to prioritize education in rural areas was deliberate.

“We felt that as a body, PENGASSAN, this was one of the projects that we think was quite auspicious. One of the projects that would go straight to the heart of this community, and also better the lives of these children, because these are future senators, these are future presidents, these are future governors, and these are future local government chairmen and chairladies.” he said.

He noted that the Foundation’s decision to provide 200 desks, 800 notebooks, and school bags was its own small way of giving back to the country.

“Just our little way of saying thank you to a country that has given us support to be who we are today.

“We strongly believe that empowering people and touching lives is one of the ways to please God.” He said.

The PENGASSAN president stated that the Foundation prioritized underserved communities when selecting projects.

“We are going to go to communities that are not in the center of town, because we know that the government focuses much more quickly and easily on those projects within the municipal areas. So that was actually why we felt that this was quite good. And these are our children.” He said.

Also speaking, His Royal Highness, Etsu Kwali, Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III, expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the community, describing the project as a symbol of hope and inclusion.

“We feel hopeful, because this project will provide conveniences or has provided conveniences for the pupils of this school to learn. Our hearts are so filled with joy,” he said.

The royal father commended the swift response of PENGASSAN to the community’s request for help.

“The moment we submitted this as an entry for consideration, it was agreed unanimously because of the condition of the school at the time. They paid an advocacy visit, checked what happened here, and then decided to swing into action. The renovation of this school is less than a month.” He said

He said that though security and access remain challenges in the agrarian community, plans are already underway to tackle them.

“What we’ve done is to rejig the security system of this entire area. We’re going to have this community school management committee, who will deliberately see the school as their own property and protect it.” The Etsu noted.

The traditional ruler highlighted the community’s involvement in the project, saying, “The cleaning of this surrounding was done by the community. The cleaning of those classes, scrubbing and the rest of it, were done by all members of this community.

“This is the role you are going to continue to play in order to ensure that this school doesn’t go down like it was.” He said

On his part, the chairman of the Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya, who received the symbolic handover of the renovated school, acknowledged PENGASSAN’s critical role in reviving a long-neglected facility.

“Today, I’m overwhelmed standing before you. I’m so glad that the PENGASSAN Foundation has deemed it necessary to touch the lives of the Kwali people.

“Indeed, the entire community of Kwali Area Council was honoured and was happy for your intervention,” Chiya said

He further reaffirmed the council’s commitment to ensuring the project is sustained.

“On behalf of Kwali Area Council, I have received this very wonderful gift. I assure you, I am like a police in Kwali Area Council. I don’t just sit in my parlours and expect people to give me reports. I will police it.” He said

The chairman said PENGASSAN is posed to contribute it’s quota to the development of the society and to improve the welfare of its members across the country.

While speaking to newsmen during the tour of the facilities, Chairman of the PENGASSAN Foundation, David Owan, said that the union was worried about the state of the school infrastructure and what the school children were passing through in the course of learning, and decided to embark on the project.

“Our attention was drawn to the school located in a largely agrarian community and when we saw the level of dilapidation in the place, the Foundation decided to immediately intervene to rehabilitate it,” he said.

The project commissioned includes two blocks of six classrooms, staff rooms, toilets, a borehole, 200 desks, and 800 notebooks and school bags for pupils.

