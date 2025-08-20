Osoba lauds Journalism Profession, says it is the greatest in the world

Former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, has commended the contributions of the journalism profession in nation building, stressing that“ it is the greatest profession in the world”.

Osoba who was speaking at the World Photography Day , with the theme: My Favorite Photos, held in Lekki Lagos , said despite the challenges imposed by the internet, photojournalists are still relevant.

“Your products are undisputed, unopposed and undefeated.”

He commended the leadership of the PhotoJournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) for organizing the event, pledging his support.

“I will be there for you and whatever you want me to do for you,I will do it in totality”, he said.

He also commended the Chairman of DAP Foundation Lagos, Mr Dayo Adedayo the sponsor or the event for“giving back to humanity”.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of DAP Foundation Lagos, Mr Dayo Adedayo who is also the chairman of the occasion, said that photography is memory, truth and power.

According to him, a story without a photograph is boring.

He urge photographers to do more research and documentary adding that there are many things undocumented in Nigeria“ your body of work can make you successful, photography is a lucrative profession.”

Mr Adedayo who is building a world class digital edifice for documentary and photography, said when completed will change the narratives of photography in Nigeria.

Also in her welcome address, the chairperson of PJAN, Princess Alaba Igbarola urged government and stake holders to engage professional photographers in their daily activities. She called for collaboration and support to preserve images and documentation of our national journey

Also in his goodwill message the chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos State Council Mr Adeleye Ajayi commended PJAN leadership for organizing the event

He tasked photo journalists to always uphold the ethics of the profession and resist manipulation particularly at this digital era

He advised them to combine photography with writing so that they will be more relevant in the profession

Also speaking at the event, the guest speaker, Mr Gbile Oshadipe said that photography can rebuild our nation and shape our identity.

We most develop our visual culture adding documentary photography can challenge stereotype, help to celebrate diversity and raise awareness

Mr Gbile Oshadipe who is also the chief coach, Nigeria Institute of Journalism said photography would still have impact on us despite internet .

The event was also used to honor some personalities. among the awardees were ,former governor of Ogun State Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Life Patron of PJAN, Mr Dayo Adedayo, Chairman DAP Foundation, Mr Tude olalere, Secretary NUJ Lagos State Council . among others

The dignitaries that graced the occasion included his Royal Majesty Oba Adeboye Charles Bale ,the Lebu 11 of Ojuala Kingdom Apoi Ese _Ode Local Government,Ondo State . The Executives of Nigeria Union of Journalists,Lagos State Council.Students and Lectures of Yaba College of Technology and lecturers from Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

