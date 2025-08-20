Nigeria’s Most decorated PR Practitioner, AlexReports appointed CIISM Council member

Alex Nwankwo, the CEO of Amity Global Network, believed to be one of the most decorated public relations practitioners, has been appointed a council member of the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management (CIISM).

He was inducted at an event on August 15 at the Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja, which also featured a capacity-building workshop, induction of new members, and a high-profile award ceremony.

With the theme “Strategic Synergies: Leveraging Arts Management & Information Strategy for Nigeria’s Development,” the programme brought together stakeholders from academia, policy, and the creative industries.

A certificate of appointment signed by the Chairman Board of Trustees of CIISM, Prof. Paul Bolorunduro, said the induction is “In Recognition Of Your Appointment As A Council Member Of The Chartered Institute Of Information And Strategy Management (CllSM) at Nigeria Army Resource Center, Asokoro, Abuja. 15th August, 2025”.

Special guests who graced the occasion include notable legal and diplomatic personalities such as Dr. Peter Mrakpor (SAN), Amb. Dr. Uduogho, Alhaji Dr. Shehu Mohammed (Sarkin Shanun Kano), Oba Dr. Alaba Omotunde, and HE Amb. Dr. Abayomi Mumuni.

Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReports, expressed appreciation to the management of CIISM for the honour of serving as a council member of the organisation.

Very experienced in media and stakeholder engagement, he has over ten years of experience in media consultancy.

Also, a member of NIPR, he is a major go-to contact when it comes to media consultancy in Abuja, as he has influence both in mainstream and social media.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2