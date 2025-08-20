Minister of Labour urges unions to focus more on unity, collective strength

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has urged Labour unions to focus on building strong and unified unions that prioritise member benefits and organisational harmony over promoting individual dominance.

He explained that elevating the interest of individuals above that of the union not only undermines the union but also overlooks the well-being of members.

The Minister spoke in Abuja when he received the leadership of the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN), led by its National President, Aminu Hassan, on a courtesy visit to him.

Dingyadi lauded the effort of the leaders of NASWDEN in channeling their energy and commitment towards entrenching unity, peace and harmony in their union, as well as putting the union and the collective interest of its members above individual interest.

Noting that unity breeds peace and progress, the Minister encouraged the Association to “work together as a team for the interest and progress of their union, and for the stability and economic development of our country.”

He commended them for eschewing divisiveness and self-interest in their midst and choosing a united front; and enjoined the leaders to always be conscious of fulfilling their functions, and work towards making the union great, which is a cardinal reason they took on leadership roles.

The Minister noted that a leadership role is tantamount to service, stating that “an organisation is more important than any individual. When you take up a leadership position in a union, you are there to serve the union.

“So, we are happy to hear that you are now united and that you are ready to elect your new leaders under one mission – the mission of making this union a great one. We will give you whatever support is required for you to move forward.

Earlier, the National President of NASWDEN, Uko Iwaudofia, had disclosed that the Association had become united through the collective efforts and determination of its members, and the invaluable support of the Minister.

“Our union’s strength lies in its members, and we are committed to ensuring that their voices are heard and their welfare protected,” he said.

Also speaking, a founding member of the Association, Akilu Hassan Muhammad, appreciated the Minister’s urgent intervention on the lingering crisis in NASWDEN, and the key role he played in bringing about unity and peace.

This was contained in a statement signed by Patience Onuobia, Head, Information and Public Relations of the ministry.

